Meet the cast of Riviera season 3

Julia Stiles returns as Georgina Clios – now Ryland – in the third season of Sky original series Riviera, a lavish drama about the uber-wealthy one per cent.

Advertisement

Other returning cast members include Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox, in addition to Rupert Graves’ new leading role as Gabriel, a “worldly” ally to Georgina, and an expert in stolen art restitution.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Riviera season three.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Julia Stiles plays Georgina Clios

Sky

Who is Georgina Clios? Now going by the name of Georgina Ryland, our heroine has reinvented herself following the dramatic season two finale (where she burnt down her gallery).

Georgina is now a rising star in international art restitution, lecturing and travelling all over the world on the hunt for stolen artworks. Revelling in her new life, she’s also enjoying a new alliance with the charismatic Gabriel.

Where have I seen Julia Stiles before? Stiles played Nicky Parsons in the Bourne films, and Lumen Pierce in TV series Dexter. She’s also well-known for her leading roles in classic teen films like 10 Things I Hate About You, and Save the Last Dance.

Rupert Graves plays Gabriel Hirsch

Sky

Who is Gabriel Hirsch? A “charismatic”and “worldly” individual and specialist in the restitution of stolen art, he accompanies Georgina on her adventures.

Stiles previously promised Deadline the new season would see Georgina and Gabriel attempt to unravel a “gilded conspiracy” together – with the promise of several other exotic locations as back-drops to their sleuthing, including Argentina.

Where have I seen Rupert Graves before? Graves is best known for playing DI Lestrade in Sherlock, but viewers may also know him from Last Tango in Halifax and the recent film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Poppy Delevingne plays Daphne

Sky

Who is Daphne? A glamorous socialite, Daphne first appeared in season two. However, as we meet her once again, it’s become clear just how much Daphne is struggling to break free of her toxic relationship with her twin brother, Nico.

Where have I seen Poppy Delevingne before? The actress played Marie-Thérèse Walter in the “Picasso” series of Genius, and has previously starred in projects including Kingsman: The Golden Circle, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Bittersweet Symphony.

Jack Fox plays Nico

Sky

Who is Nico? The manipulative, bullying twin brother of socialite Daphne, at the beginning of season three we find Nico enjoying the high life following his assault on the Clios Bank in season two.

Where have I seen Jack Fox before? Fox played the dastardly Sir Edward Denham in Sanditon, and Valentine in Upstart Crow. He’s also appeared in Genius, Kids in Love, Fresh Meat (as Ralph), and the 2013 series Dracula (as Alastair Harvey).

Clare-Hope Ashitey plays Ellen Swann

Sky

Who is Ellen Swann? Ellen Swann is Alex Harewood’s Chief of Staff. Having worked for the super wealthy, she’s under no illusions about how people become successful and accrue wealthy – but as she’s forced to toe the line, will her own morality be pushed to breaking point?

Where have I seen Clare-Hope Ashitey before? Ashitey played Carly in Doctor Foster, and has starred in the likes of Top Boy, Criminal: UK, The Feed, Shots Fired, and Seven Seconds.

Synnove Macody Lund plays Alex Harewood

Sky

Who is Alex Harewood? A multi-billionaire fixated on her legacy.

Where have I seen Synnove Macody Lund before? The actress has starred in Ragnarok, Jo Nesbø’s Headhunters, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, and Haunted.

Gabriel Corrado plays Victor Alsina-Suarez

Who is Victor Alsina Suarez? The ambitious mayor of Buenos Aires, who finds a like-minded collaborator in the ruthless Alex Harewood. She is prepared to fund his re-election – for a price.

Where have I seen Gabriel Corrado before? The actor gained international recognition in the likes of Chiquititas, Perla negra, and Zíngara.

Franco Masini plays Cesar Alsina-Suarez

Sky

Who is Cesar Alsina-Suarez before? Victor’s bad-boy son, he’s recently pledged to mend his hedonistic ways in a desperate attempt to earn the approval of his father.

Where have I seen Franco Masini before? The actor has starred in The Clan, Love After Loving, and Solo el Amor.

Elisio Barrionuevo plays Dario Alsina-Suarez

Sky

Who is Dario Alsina-Suarez? Victor’s elder son, he is as suave and inscrutable as his brother Cesar is wild and predictable. However, Dario has “a taste for the finer things in life,” which includes “the newly divorced Daphne Eltham…”

Where have I seen Elisio Barrionuevo before? You might recognise the actor from 100 Days To Fall In Love, Bien de Familia, una película musical, My Lovely Hope, and The German Friend.

Advertisement

Sky original Riviera series 3 is coming on 15th October to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.