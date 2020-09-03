The Boys Amazon season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes released?

The Boys are back in town, with Amazon’s bloodstained superhero satire crashing back onto our screens for season two from September 4th.

However, any fans planning to binge the entire season the day it arrives may be left disappointed – because while there will be a few episodes ready to watch right away, a new release schedule means that they’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the whole story.

The Boys season 2 release schedule

Amazon

While season one of The Boys made every episode available at the same time in the style of Netflix original releases, season two is taking a more staggered approach.

From September 4th, the first three episodes of the new season (which sees the titular Boys continue to try and take down murderous, corrupt superheroes) will be available to watch – but after that, episodes will be released weekly every Friday.

This will continue until Friday October 9th, when the season two finale will be released.

In other words, the full release schedule is as follows:

Friday 4th September – Episodes 1-3 (The Big Ride/Proper Preparation and Planning/Nothing Like It In The World)

Friday 11th September – Episode 4 (Over The Hill With The Swords Of A Thousand Men)

Friday 18th September – Episode 5 (We Gotta Go Now)

Friday 25th September – Episode 6 (The Bloody Doors Off)

Friday 2nd October – Episode 7 (Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker)

Friday 9th October – Episode 8 FINALE (What I Know)

It’s also been reported that a special short spin-off film called Butcher will be released “sometime in the middle of the release of the series,” created after a substantial number of scenes starring Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher were cut from episode two.

“We are going to release a pretty substantial thing,” showrunner Eric Kripke told Collider.

Amazon Prime Video

“We had a whole storyline in episode 2 – it’s not really spoiling anything, season 2 begins with Butcher MIA and then [he] shows up. In episode two, we had shot something that really revealed where he went and what his experiences were. It ultimately didn’t end up fitting that way into the episode. It made Butcher’s story a lot less mysterious and intriguing… it was better to not know in that episode.

“We strung them into a short film called “Butcher”… it’ll work as a companion piece to the show,” Kripke continued.

“There’s actually references in the show that you won’t understand unless you see this thing as it’s really tied into our plot.”

Based on Kripke’s comments, it seems likely the “Butcher” film will be released around mid-to-late September, though it’s currently unclear if it’ll be bundled with another episode, included as its own separate episode or released separately on Amazon.

Why didn’t The Boys release all episodes at once?

Amazon

The Boys season one released every episode at the same time, which could lead some fans to wonder why the same approach wasn’t attempted for season two.

The answer, though, is simple. Generally speaking Amazon Prime Video has been shifting to a more staggered release schedule for its original series for a while, in an apparent bid to distinguish itself from rival Netflix (who almost always drop the entire run of a series at once).

Given that The Boys is reportedly one of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular shows, it should be no surprise that the streamer also wants to get as much out of the new run as they can – and the fact that they are still offering three episodes at launch may help soften the blow for fans who wanted a good chunk of new material to watch.

The Boys releases new episodes on Amazon Prime on Fridays.