Married at First Sight Australia will return to E4 with new episodes in August

It appears that Married At First Sight Australia and E4 are match made in heaven, as the broadcaster has confirmed more episodes of the show are coming next month.

The Aussie edition of the extreme reality show proved a hit with UK audiences when it arrived on our shores this summer, as 11 women are matched with their “perfect” male partner.

The upcoming fifth series will follow the exact same format, with relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford and dating expert Mel Schilling once again playing matchmakers.

The two singletons will meet for the very first time on their wedding day, getting to know each other in the subsequent weeks as they go on their honeymoon, move in together and meet the dreaded in-laws.

Ultimately, they decide whether their relationship is strong enough to continue or if they need to go their separate ways, with plenty of drama along the way.

Breakout stars from the previous series include Anthony and Nadia, who had an extremely awkward encounter in the reunion episode, as well as Alene and Simon – who recently sparked rumours they were getting back together.

Fans should prepare to meet a whole new set of daring people, willing to blindly place their love life in someone else’s hands, when the show returns to E4 on Monday 10th August at 7:30pm.

As TV production in the UK has slowed down since the coronavirus lockdown, reality programming from abroad has filled a major void in the schedules, as Love Island Australia and Drag Race Canada have also recently launched.

Married At First Sight Australia is available on All 4. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide

