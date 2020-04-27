How to join Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com’s online watch party and aftershow

Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com have teamed up for a weekly online watch party and aftershow – and you’re invited!

The fifth edition of Call the Midwife Unite will take place on Wednesday 29th April.

We’re asking fans to join us at 8pm (UK time) and watch a specially-selected classic episode of Call the Midwife. Straight afterwards at 9pm, you’re then invited to head over to the show’s official Facebook page where RadioTimes.com‘s Drama Editor Eleanor Bley Griffiths will be hosting an hour-long video discussion of the episode.

She’ll be joined on-screen by leading members of the Call the Midwife team and cast. Guests so far have included Jenny Agutter, Helen George, Stephen McGann, Laura Main, Max Macmillan, Annabelle Apsion, Cliff Parisi and Heidi Thomas. And for week five, our special guests are Jennifer Kirby (Nurse Valerie Dyer) and Leonie Elliott (Nurse Lucille Anderson), as well as Executive Producer Dame Pippa Harris!

“The cast and crew were due to start filming series 10 this week, but we were prevented because of the lockdown,” Heidi Thomas said ahead of the CTM Unite launch. “Linking up with our fans to watch and discuss a favourite episode of the show is the perfect way to cheer us all up!”

Which episode of Call the Midwife are we watching?

RadioTimes.com asked readers to vote for the next watchalong episode – and the fans have spoken! For the fifth edition of Call the Midwife Unite, on Wednesday 29th April, we will be watching series 7, episode 1.

We gave you three episodes to pick from, and it was a very close finish – but the series seven opener triumphed with 48% of the vote.

In the UK, it’s available to watch on BBC iPlayer – more information below for international audiences!

The Call the Midwife team and fans across the world will be tweeting throughout the episode using the hashtags #CallTheMidwifeUnite and #RTWatch, as we relive some of our favourite moments and experience the show together.

Here’s the synopsis: “A new midwife joins the team as the area is rocked by power cuts and blizzards. The new arrival is delayed by the weather and falls ill as soon as she arrives. However, she is quickly dragged from her sick bed to assist with a difficult birth. Nurse Crane and Dr Turner treat an elderly cancer patient who faces losing her house due to slum clearances, and try to convince Sergeant Woolf to allow her to die at home.”

Where do I watch the Call the Midwife aftershow?

At 9pm BST on Wednesday, look out for a video streaming on Call the Midwife’s Facebook page. You can also watch it afterwards as a recording.

In previous weeks, we’ve taken questions from fans throughout the live aftershow – but after experiencing some technical difficulties (thanks for bearing with us!) we’ve decided this week to pre-record the hour-long show. However, you can still put your questions to our Call the Midwife guests by sending them over in advance!

Share your question on Twitter with the hashtag #CalltheMidwifeUnite, or tweet @eleanor_bg before midday on Wednesday. Or you can head over to the Call the Midwife Facebook page to leave a comment there – we’ll be keeping an eye out!

Who are the guests on the next aftershow?

CONFIRMED: Joining us for week five on Wednesday 29th April are Jennifer Kirby (Nurse Valerie Dyer), Leonie Elliott (Nurse Lucille Anderson), and Call the Midwife’s Executive Producer Dame Pippa Harris.

How can I re-watch the previous aftershows?

On the first aftershow, after watching series 5 episode 1, we had some very special guests: series creator, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas – and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, who also happens to be Heidi’s real-life husband.

Stephen said: “It’s a real pleasure to be able to do something for our fantastic fans around the world who – just like us – are having to hunker down in their homes. Call the Midwife is a series with community at its heart – and so the best thing we can all do at this time is join together and remember the good things that we all share in common.”

If you missed the live aftershow on Wednesday 1st April, don’t despair! You can still watch a recording of it here…

Call the Midwife Unite Live Week 1: Heidi Thomas and Stephen McGann This is a recording of the live chat that happened on April 1st 2020, with radiotimes.com host Eleanor Bley Griffiths chatting to Series Writer and Executive Producer Heidi Thomas and Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) Posted by Call the Midwife on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

In week two, we watched series 6, episode 8.

It was the perfect episode for a chat with Helen George and Jenny Agutter, and they kindly agreed to join us on the aftershow. You can watch it back on Facebook.

Week three was a Turner family special as we tuned in for series 2, episode 8.

Stephen McGann (Dr Patrick Turner) and on-screen wife Laura Main (Shelagh Turner) joined the show alongside their on-screen son Max Macmillan (Timothy Turner) – and it’s available now on Facebook.

In week four we watched series 6, episode 5.

Despite some technical issues, we were joined by Annabelle Apsion (Violet Buckle), Cliff Parisi (Fred Buckle) and Call the Midwife’s creator, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas. You can watch it now on Facebook, where you can also find a wonderful video message from Daniel Laurie (Reggie).

How can I join if I’m not in the UK?

The watchalong will take place at 8pm UK time (BST), with the aftershow at 9pm. But we’d love to invite all Call the Midwife fans around the world to join in by viewing the episode on DVD or on local streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Plus, the Facebook Live aftershow will, of course, be freely available to watch on the internet.

Here are the timings:

UK

Wednesday 8pm – episode watch and live tweet

Wednesday 9pm – live Facebook aftershow

USA/Canada

Wednesday 3pm EDT / 2pm CDT/ 1pm MDT / 12pm PDT – episode watch and live tweet

Wednesday 4pm EDT / 3pm CDT/ 2pm MDT / 1pm PDT– live Facebook aftershow

Australia (Note: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these times will move one hour earlier)

Sydney Time:

Thursday 2nd 6am – episode watch and live tweet

Thursday 2nd 7am – live Facebook aftershow

New Zealand (Note: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these times will move one hour earlier)

Thursday 2nd 8am – episode watch and live tweet

Thursday 2nd 9am – live Facebook aftershow

South Africa

Wednesday 9pm CET– episode watch and live tweet

Wednesday 10pm CET– live Facebook aftershow