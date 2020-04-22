Call the Midwife Unite: Vote now to pick which episode we should watch next!

We hope you’ve been enjoying Call the Midwife Unite – the weekly online watch party and live aftershow launched in collaboration with the Call the Midwife team.

On Wednesday 29th April at 8pm BST, it’s week five of Call the Midwife Unite and we’re asking fans to vote for which episode we should all watch next.

The episode will then be discussed in the live aftershow at 9pm BST, hosted by RadioTimes.com and featuring some very special guests.

But which episode should it be? Cast your vote below!



Call The Midwife Unite week 5: Which episode shall we watch next?

Series 7, episode 1 (Lucille arrives in the snow / Trixie delivers a breech baby / Nurse Crane cares for a dying woman)

Series 7, episode 8 (Barbara's funeral / baby boom at the maternity home / Sister Monica Joan's birthday)

Series 8, episode 3 (cleft lip and palate baby delivery / a mum copes with infant loss / seaside comes to Nonnatus House)

Here are synopses for each episode…

Series 7, episode 1 “A new midwife joins the team as the area is rocked by power cuts and blizzards. The new arrival is delayed by the weather and falls ill as soon as she arrives. However, she is quickly dragged from her sick bed to assist with a difficult birth. Nurse Crane and Dr Turner treat an elderly cancer patient who faces losing her house due to slum clearances, and try to convince Sergeant Woolf to allow her to die at home.”

Series 7, episode 8: “The nurses and midwives of Nonnatus House prepare to celebrate Sister Monica Joan’s birthday, but plans are put on hold when the closure of a nearby maternity home leaves them inundated with new patients, many of whom are in urgent need of support. Lucille treats a woman whose father is offering shelter to an old friend suffering with memory loss, and as November 22, 1963 arrives, the residents of Poplar are rocked by shocking news from America.”

Series 8, episode 3: “Valerie helps mother of five Betty come to terms with her sixth child’s birth defect. The Turners oversee a measles vaccination trial at the clinic, but are concerned by an overly anxious first-time mother. They soon discover she is concealing a devastating loss, which could have serious repercussions. Nurse Crane decides to bring a taste of the seaside to Poplar for the Whitsun bank holiday, and Violet’s political career goes from strength to strength as she wins the seat on the council for Poplar North.”