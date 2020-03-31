When is Eurovision: Come Together on? What’s it about? Will Graham Norton host?

Among the many live events, TV shows and even Olympic Games that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the Eurovision Song Contest, which was cancelled for the first time since 1956.

However, all is not lost – for those hoping to see Europe’s offering of the good, the bad and the downright bizarre, then the BBC will be screening replacement show Eurovision: Come Together.

As well as this, the EBU and its Dutch Members NPO, NOS and AVROTROS will be putting together a new show entitled, Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, to air in place of the Grand Final.

A sprinkling of Eurovision will be sure to cheer up the nation, however small – here’s everything you need to know about these alternatives to the musical offering…

When is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light on?

The new show will air in place of the Grand Final on Saturday 16 May at 21:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time.)

The live show is expected to last approximately 2 hours and will also be broadcast from the official Eurovision YouTube channel.

What is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light about?

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will honour all 41 songs, in a non-competitive format, as well as providing plenty of surprises for fans and viewers at home. The show will be hosted by Dutch Eurovision presenters Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley (Eurovision 1998 and 2007) and Jan Smit.

The show also intends to bring together 2020’s artists, from their locations across Europe, in a performance of a past Eurovision hit, with unifying lyrics appropriate for the current situation we’re in.

Jon Ola Sand, Executive Supervisor of the Contest on behalf of the EBU, said: “Sadly there will be no Eurovision Song Contest this year. Instead, we intend to unite Europe on 16 May with a unique prime-time TV programme. We are encouraging all broadcasters who were due to take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and EBU Members in other countries, to air this show in the spirit of unity and togetherness.”

When is Eurovision: Come Together on TV?

The Eurovision special will air on BBC One on Saturday 16th May – the original planned date the song contest’s Grand Final.

What is Eurovision: Come Together about?

In the absence of an actual contest, Eurovision: Come Together will feature a compilation of memorable past performances. While the classic clips are yet to be confirmed we will almost certainly see ABBA’s legendary 1974 rendition of Waterloo, as well as Bucks Fizz’s iconic outfit-ripping dance routine.

There will also be a look at what was planned for the 2020 competition, including a performance from UK hopeful James Newman. Clips from other acts will also likely be shown, including Iceland’s viral entry Think About Things which is front-runner in our poll…

It appears to be separate to the alternative programming that the European Broadcasting Union are planning, which is intended to “honour the artists” who missed out on performing in 2020.

Who will host Eurovision: Come Together?

Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has been confirmed to host the show, though this may well be as a voiceover.