Bring Back the Bush: Where Did Our Pubic Hair Go? – Everything you need to know

Bring Back the Bush: Where Did Our Pubic Hair Go? is a new Channel 4 documentary by best-selling author of What A Time To Be Alone Chidera Eggerue, better known across social media as The Slumflower.

Advertisement

The documentary will unpack the topic of pubic hair – here’s everything you need to know about it…

What is Bring Back the Bush: Where Did Our Pubic Hair Go? about?

Eggerue explores people’s relationship with pubic hair, investigating why so many women remove their pubic hair, when even just a few decades ago it wasn’t seen as necessary.

Along the way, she challenges herself and her peers to grow out their pubic hair and put on an exhibition in which they reveal their naked, natural bodies to the world.

Who is host Chidera Eggerue?

Eggerue is a writer and activist known for her book What a Time to Be Alone and for starting the online campaign #SaggyBoobsMatter. She was named on the BBC 100 Women list in 2018.

Her upcoming book, How To Get Over A Boy, is due out in 2020.

When is Bring Back the Bush: Where Did Our Pubic Hair Go? on TV?

The hour-long documentary airs on Monday 27th January 2020 at 10pm on Channel 4.

There will also be three repeats throughout the week – with the show set to air on 4seven on Tuesday at 11:05pm and Sunday at 12:10am, as well as another showing on Channel 4 on Thursday at 12:55am.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

You can watch a sneak peek on Channel 4’s official Twitter account.