When is Spinning Out on Netflix? What is it about? Who’s in it?

Spinning Out, Netflix’s brand new ice-skating drama, will pirouette onto the streaming giant in the New Year.

As proven by the multi award-winning I, Tonya, competitive figure skating is a lot more ruthless than its sparkly sequins and pretty figures imply. Starring Skins graduate Kaya Scodelario, Spinning Out delves into the dark and gritty world of the unforgiving sport.

Where can I watch Spinning Out?

The ice-skating drama will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 1st January 2020.

Who is in the cast of Spinning Out?

Kaya Scodelario will be starring as Kat Baker, a promising figure skater who’s ready to hang up her skates after a traumatising injury. She is joined by Mad Men’s January Jones, Arrow’s Evan Roderick and Willow Shields, who played Primrose in The Hunger Games franchise.

It would’ve been a missed opportunity if Netflix didn’t bring in the figure skating-obsessed Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye), who’ll also be making a no doubt iconic appearance.

The series was created by Samantha Stratton (Mr. Mercedes).

What is Spinning Out about?

Spinning Out follows once up-and-coming elite figure skater Kat Baker, who is still reeling from a disastrous fall that kicked her off the competitive circuit.

The ambitious athlete, who has dedicated her life to the figure skating at the expense of everything else, is presented a second chance to get back on the ice as a pair skater. Her partner, resident bad boy Justin, will really test her limits as she struggles to keep her cool while navigating the emotional and physical toll of the brutal sport.

Is there a trailer?