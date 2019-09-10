Free TV channel airing Christmas films back-to-back 24/7 has launched

Festive lovers rejoice! It’s time to down the mulled wine and pull on your Rudolph jumpers because there’s a TV channel kicking off Christmas… in September.

Yes, the Sony Movies Christmas channel, formerly known as True Christmas, will air back-to-back films, 24 hours a day between now until the end of January.

Viewers can expect channel premieres of films including Holiday Road Trip, Christmas With the Kranks, Silver Bells and Defending Santa as well as themed weekends with the titles Bah Humbug!, Christmas Animals, Santa Sunday and Christmas Comedy.

If you love a good blub at Christmas then cancel your plans every night at 7pm for the next four months because the channel will be airing emotional favourites including Moonlight & Mistletoe, Christmas Grace and All I Want Is Christmas.

But is September too early to kick off the celebrations? Or maybe it’s too late – Selfridges opened the doors to it’s Christmas shop in July.

Have your say in our poll:

The Sony Movies channel is available to watch 24/7 on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303