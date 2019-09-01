Game of Thrones showrunners finally reveal who was responsible for season 8 coffee cup error

One of the biggest talking points of the final season of Game of Thrones was not a plot point, but a stray coffee cup that was spotted in a scene during episode four. And now, months after the series has come to a controversial end, the show’s creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have opened up about the error.

Advertisement

“We were concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn’t see this coffee cup right in the middle,” Benioff told Japan’s Star Channel. “at first I couldn’t believe it, and then it was kind of embarrassment, because how did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot? And then, eventually, it was just funny. This one is just a mistake, and it’s kind of funny to us now.”

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Though they stopped short of revealing who actually left the cup in shot, they held their hands up and took responsibility for the error making it to air. The buck stops with the show-runners, after all.

“It’s like in Persian rugs it’s tradition that you make a little mistake when making the rug, because only God can do anything perfect, so for us I guess that just was our [mistake],” Benioff said, teeing Weiss up for a follow-up joke: “”That’s why I put the coffee cup there. It was a conscious, concerted statement of our imperfection.”

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Tonight Show after the episode aired, Sophie Turner pointed the finger at Emilia Clarke, accusing her of leaving the cup in the scene. We may never know the truth, but we have to respect the show’s bosses for taking the fall.