Who is Phil Thorne on the Great British Bake Off? Meet the biker and GBBO 2019 contestant

Phil has been wanting to be on The Great British Bake Off since he started baking six years ago, and this year he made it.

Advertisement

The 56-year-old driver and father of two spends almost every day after his morning shift baking for his family.

Phil will be amongst the 13 contestants to face-off in the tenth series of Bake Off starting 27th August.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Phil Thorne: Key facts

Name: Phil Thorne

Age: 56

From: Grew up in Barking, now lives in Rainham (Essex)

Occupation: HGV driver

Twitter: @philsburybakes

Instagram: @philsburybakes

Who is Phil Thorne?

Although he was first introduced to baking when in his home economics class at school, Phil didn’t take it up until 6 years ago.

Now though, almost every day when he comes back to his Rainham home after a morning shift as an HGV driver, he prepares treats for his wife and two daughters. He also likes to share his bakes with his biker friends.

“To get in there now, is an amazing experience that I won’t forget for the rest of my life,” says Phil.

When he first saw the white peaks of the tent, he thought “this is happening, it’s not just a dream. I have yearned for this for years, it’s amazing.”

In preparation for Bake Off, Phil has recently been focusing on bettering his piping and decorating techniques and now likes to make very delicate creations.

“The most surprised will be a couple who are long term friends and they had been staying with us recently and said you make such wonderful cakes, but have never mentioned to me that I should go on Bake Off, so I think they haven’t a clue that I would be in it,” says Phil.

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

The tenth series of GBBO will start on 27th August and will see the return of presenting duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding for the third year.

Last year’s winner was Rahul Mandal, beating Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy in a close-fought finale.

Bake Off will run for ten weeks on Channel 4 and will see 13 contestants battling for the crown.

Read more about The Great British Bake Off