Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is Helena Garcia from Bake Off? Meet the Spanish-born GBBO 2019 contestant

Who is Helena Garcia from Bake Off? Meet the Spanish-born GBBO 2019 contestant

She is ready to take the judges around the World with her bakes.

Bake Off Helena (Channel 4)

Helana is ready to show off the skills her Grandmother taught her in this year’s season of The Great British Bake Off.

Advertisement

Spanish-born but Yorkshire-bred, Helena will present the judges with flavours from all the places she has lived in.

She will be amongst the 13 contestants to bake for the price in the tenth series of TGBBO.

Helena Garcia: Key facts

Name: Helena Garcia

Age: 40

From: born in Spain, now lives in Leeds

Occupation: Online project manager

Twitter: @Helenagarciafp

Instagram: @helenagarciafp

Who is Helena Garcia?

Helena was born in Ceuta (an independent Spanish city in north Africa), raised on the Canary island of Lanzarote and studied in mainland Spain before moving first to Las Vegas, where she lived with a Mormon family, and then Leeds, where she now lives.

Her bakes are packed with flavours from all the places she has lived in: pumpkin, pecans, maple and cinnamon from the US, and almond and paprika form Spain.

During the competition we will definitely see her passion for all things Halloween show up in her creations.

“I was literally numb on the first day, I couldn’t take it all in, really. It was such a blur, and it hit me afterwards that I had made it into the Tent,” says Helena.

“I won a baking competition at work and that gave me the confidence to apply,” says Helena. “Although when I learned that I had got in I had a bit of a confidence crisis thinking, can I possibly be good enough?”

Though she seems confident in her baking abilities when she says “I don’t think they will be that surprised as they know how much I have wanted to be a baker in the tent.”

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

From 27th August, Tuesday nights will be dedicated to TGBBO. We will follow the bakers as they compete in the tent from 8pm on Channel 4.

Thirteen bakers will face off during ten weeks of competitions, including a lorry driver, a veterinary surgeon and a first-time novelist.

Last year’s edition saw Rahul Mandal take home the crown, beating Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy in a neck and neck finale.

Read more about The Great British Bake Off

Advertisement

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Bake Off Michelle (Channel 4)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bake Off Amelia (Channel 4)

Who is Amelia Le Bruin from Bake Off? Meet the GBBO 2019 contestant with a northern soul

Bake Off Alice (Channel 4)

Who is Alice Fevronia from Bake Off? Meet the GBBO 2019 contestant and geography teacher

Bake off cast 2019

Meet The Great British Bake Off 2019 contestants: From a fashion designer to vet, to theatre manager

Jon Snow in Channel 4 ad

Channel 4 hits back at viewer complaints with star-studded advert