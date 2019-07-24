Accessibility Links

Love Island confirmed for TWO series in 2020

Get ready for "post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location"

The Love Island gossip was true! The ITV2 reality smash hit will be returning for not one but TWO new UK series next year, with 2020 seeing the regular summer run preceded by an earlier series of the dating show to be based in a new villa in South Africa.

Rumours had been swirling in recent weeks that producers were considering building on Love Island’s success with a second series for the winter and ITV has now confirmed this will indeed be the case.

In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location,” said the broadcaster’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer.

More to follow…

