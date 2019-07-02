Brand-new Poldark image reveals Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson in final series
The BBC has shared a glimpse at Ross and Demelza in Poldark series 5
“If your country betrays you, to whom do you then owe loyalty?” asks a teaser tweet for Poldark series five – alongside a brand-new image of Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson as Ross and Demelza Poldark.
The two stand together against a coastal Cornish backdrop, with rocky cliffs and a beautiful sunset behind them.
That seems apt, as the sun is also going down on the TV series itself. As the BBC tweet puts it, “The final series of Poldark is coming…”
And if that wasn’t enough, the BBC also recently released this 30-second trailer giving us a glimpse of what’s to come in series five:
Poldark will conclude on BBC1 in the summer of 2019