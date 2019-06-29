What time is Love Island 2019 on ITV2? Who’s in the cast? What’s new?

The fifth series of Love Island is here…

Advertisement

Another batch of boys and girls looking for love – and a few million Instagram followers – have jetted off to sunny Majorca for a few months of sticking it on and mugging off in the hope of winning a huge cash prize (and true love, of course).

Here’s everything you need to know about series five…

When is Love Island on TV?

Love Island 2019 kicked off on Monday 3rd June, with new episodes airing every Monday to Friday, and Sunday, at 9pm.



<section><h2>Which Love Islander is most likely to stray during Casa Amor?</h2> <p>With a bunch of absolute sorts arriving in Majorca, whose head will do a full 360? Or 560 if you’re Tommy…</p> </section><section><h2>Anna</h2> </section><section><h3>Jordan</h3> </section><section><h3>Amy</h3> </section><section><h3>Curtis</h3> </section><section><h3>Amber</h3> </section><section><h3>Michael</h3> </section><section><h3>Tommy</h3> </section><section><h3>Molly-Mae</h3> </section><p> </p> <p></p>

Who are the Love Island 2019 cast?

Here they are, your Love Island 2019 contestants in all their bikini-clad, muscle-bound glory…

ITV

See a full list of cast profiles here to find out everything you need to know about the new Islanders.

And read all about our reporter’s visit to Majorca to meet them – and what they’re really like…

Is there a Love Island podcast?

For those of you who just can’t get enough of Love Island (even though it is on six nights a week) the show also has an official companion podcast which is released every morning.

Hosted by DJ Arielle Free and former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, Love Island: The Morning After sees the twosome dissect the most recent goings-on in the villa, usually joined by a celebrity guest.

The podcast also features the most recently-dumped Islander, who will share behind-the-scenes gossip from the show.

Play the ‘who said it’ Love Island quiz

<section><h2></h2> <p>The RadioTimes.com Love Island quiz</p> <p></p> <p>Time to tell apart the muggy melts from those who are a bit of me - choose which quote was attributed to which Islander and see if you can be 100% our type on paper</p></section><section><h2></h2> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"Maybe I'm a banana"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"When Megan and Rosie walked out, I thought, rah."</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"Do you want me to rap a bit to lift the mood?"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"Lady in the streets, freak in the sheets"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"I'm a f***boy whisperer"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"So does that mean we won't have any trees?"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"Go and enjoy the next bombshell that comes in because this one is done!"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"Doggy fashion."</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"I'm not feeling well, I think I need a shot of penis-cillin."</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"I'm not your hun, hun!"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"What time's your flight tomorrow?"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"You're not exactly Jim Carrey."</p></section><section><h2></h2> <p>Mugged off</p> <p></p> <p>You'd be the first one dumped if this was Love Island - it's time to crack on and catch up on the last few series!</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>I'm happy...but I could be happier</p> <p></p> <p>You've not done too badly, but the grass could always be greener - brace yourself for a bombshell...</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Our type on paper </p> <p></p> <p>You've cracked on, avoided being mugged off and you've grafted your way to the top - congrats!</p></section>

What channel is Love Island on?

Currently, ITV2. Ever since the reality show exploded in popularity, the question of whether Love Island will move to ITV has been bandied about.

However, according to reports, ITV doesn’t have any plans at the moment to move Love Island from its current home.

Will there be a Love Island live stream?

Unlikely. Whilst the show streams live via ITV Hub simultaneously with its TV broadcast, there are currently no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a live feed from the villa (similar to the one Big Brother had in its heyday). Read what the producers had to say about it here.

Is the Love Island villa the same?

The show moved to its current villa location in series three and we’ll be back at the same location for series five – but there have been some changes…

Is Casa Amor back for 2019?

Nothing has been confirmed by ITV just yet, however, insiders are reporting Casa Amor will be back this summer – but not as we know it.

Previously, the secret villa was used to test couples’ relationships by splitting them apart and sending in a brand new batch of Islanders. The controversial move saw Love Island receive a series of Ofcom complaints when Dani Dyer was “in tears” at the news Jack Fincham was sharing Casa Amor with his ex.

However, an insider has teased to the Daily Star newspaper that the villa will now be used to “boost romances” other than “start wars”.

According to sources, the villa that becomes Casa Amor has been booked out for five weeks during the show’s run – although it is not clear if it was ITV or someone else who made that booking.

And ITV executive Angela Jain has confirmed that there will be “tweaks” to the established Love Island format – though doesn’t deny that relationships will still be tested.

“We are often reacting to the narrative in the villa, so we try and be entirely flexible about that,” she said. “But we always say this, to the Islanders and to you and to the public – we’re trying to mirror real life here, and relationships in real life get tested and that is entirely normal. So we are going to, and the Islanders are fully aware their relationships will be tested.”

Is there a trailer for Love Island 2019?

There certainly is and it sees the first 12 Islanders ditching their day jobs, stripping off and heading for some fun in the Majorca sun. And who can blame them…

How long is Love Island on for?

Every year, Love Island has got bigger – both in terms of the number of people watching and the length of the series.

Series one was five and a bit weeks, the second series ran for exactly six weeks and series three lasted for precisely seven weeks.

Series four was the longest ever, running for a total of eight weeks. Does that mean series five will be even longer?

ITV tell us the 2019 series is currently scheduled for another eight-week run – but they also say they could still take the decision to extend it…

Who are the presenters of Love Island?

Every series so far has been hosted by Caroline Flack and narrated by Iain Stirling, and we can’t see that changing any time soon!

What are Love Island’s new duty of care processes?

Love Island bursts back onto our screens after a difficult year for the show, which was rocked by controversy following the suicides of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

The show was then in the firing line once more when a participant from The Jeremy Kyle Show took their own life a week after filming wrapped, seeing The Jeremy Kyle Show quickly cancelled – leaving many to ask why Love Island was still on air.

However, ITV execs and Love Island producers have since laid out a vigorous duty of care regime for newcomers, saying they will now take a more “proactive” approach at ensuring their welfare.

The new processes, which can be read in full here, include 14 months of supervision after the show and bespoke financial and social media training.

Advertisement

Love Island starts on 3rd June at 9pm on ITV2