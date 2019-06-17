Accessibility Links

Soccer Aid scores with a record £6.7m raised for Unicef

Everyone's a winner after the charity football match notched its best ever on-the-night tally

Jeremy Lynch of England celebrates after scoring the opening goal during action from the Soccer Aid for Unicef match at Stamford Bridge, London, 16 Jun 2019.

Soccer Aid earned a massive £6.7m for Unicef on Sunday – the biggest on-the-night total ever, and £1m more than last year – as the World XI beat England 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

According to a release from Unicef, the money will go towards “vital work keeping children around the world happy, healthy and safe to play.”

The match saw Mo Farah and Usain Bolt go head-to-head as captains of England and the World XI respectively, with both teams boasting a mix of sports stars and celebrities, including Didier Drogba, Eric Cantona, Niall Horan, Katie Chapman, Kem Cetinay and Michael Owen.

F2 Freestlyer Jeremy Lynch scored both of England’s goals in normal time, with Bolt and Love Island winner Cetinay bagging for the opposition. Cetinay found the net again in the shootout to bring the match to a close.

The match took place in Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge with 39,836 in attendance.

Soccer Aid is available to watch on ITV Hub

