Bodyguard and Benedict Cumberbatch nominated for 2019 Golden Globe Awards

The nominees for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced – and there’s a lot of British talent in the running for top prizes.

BBC1 smash-hit Bodyguard has received two nods – one for Best TV Series and one for Richard Madden in the Best Actor in a TV Series category, although Keeley Hawes has not been recognised.

Meanwhile, BBC’s A Very English Scandal has got three nominations, one for Best Limited Series and two actor noms for Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw. Benedict Cumberbatch has also been nominated for his role in Patrick Melrose.

Emily Blunt and Olivia Colman are up for awards in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture category for their performances in Mary Poppins Returns and The Favourite, respectively. Colman’s two co-stars, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, also get nods in the Supporting Actress category.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story received the most nominations – a total of four – including for Best TV Series.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg and will take place at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday 6th January 2019.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Charlize Theron (Tully)

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale (Vice)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)

John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams (Vice)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

All the Stars (Black Panther)

Girl in the Movies (Dumplin’)

Requiem For a Private War (A Private War)

Revelation’ (Boy Erased)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Stephan James (Homecoming)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (Glow)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Henry Winkler (Barry)