Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The new Watership Down trailer is even darker than you’d expect

The new Watership Down trailer is even darker than you’d expect

We might be in store for another bunny bloodbath

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 22:00:01 on 01/11/2018 - Programme Name: Watership Down - TX: n/a - Episode: The Escape (No. 3) - Picture Shows: Woundwort readies his army for battle - (C) Watership Down - Photographer: Screengrab

You know how cheery 1978 cartoon Watership Down gave a generation of children of nightmares with its violent bunny Armageddon? Well, the trailer for the new Christmas BBC1 adaptation looks just as intense.

Advertisement

Okay, we don’t see a shot of a badger emerging from some bushes with blood dripping from its mouth, but the sneak peek of the two-part animation showcases some very dark imagery.

We see a group of small animal stranded on a dustpan lid in the middle of a river, a very evil-looking colony of bunnies in a thunderstorm plotting to wipe out a burrow, several rabbit-on-rabbit punches and one of the furry creatures almost flattened by a car.

Happy Christmas, everyone!

The BBC/Netflix co-production is set to follow Richard Adams’ book set in rural England, telling the story of a group of rabbits that escape their warren after Fiver, a seer, is haunted by visions foreseeing their home’s destruction.

But although this version of Watership Down is set to traumatise you all over again, it’ll do so with a stellar voice cast: you can expect to hear James McAvoy, Gemma Arterton, Rosamund Pike, Nicholas Hoult, Olivia Colman, John Boyega, Peter Capaldi, Mackenzie Crook and Taron Egerton.

Advertisement

Watership Down will air as two feature-length episodes on BBC1 on Saturday 22 December and Sunday 23 December

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Watership Down

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 22:00:01 on 01/11/2018 - Programme Name: Watership Down - TX: n/a - Episode: The Escape (No. 3) - Picture Shows: Woundwort readies his army for battle - (C) Watership Down - Photographer: Screengrab
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Watership Down - TX: n/a - Episode: The Siege (No. 4) - Picture Shows: Our band of rabbits travel home to Watership Down - (C) Watership Down - Photographer: Screengrab

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Watership Down

BBC, TL

What is on TV this Christmas?

Peter Capaldi watership down

Peter Capaldi joins incredible cast of BBC’s new Watership Down adaptation

Watership Down

Watership Down rabbits get 3D makeover in first images from the BBC’s ambitious Christmas animation