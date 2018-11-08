What is on TV this Christmas?

Push aside your turkey and crackers, we all know Christmas is about one thing only: TV. And the best TV too, whether you’re looking for drama, entertainment, comedy or even a spot of sci-fi.

So, what presents have we got waiting for us on screen this year? Here’s everything we know so far, with new shows, dates and times to be added as they’re announced…

Drama

Doctor Who Christmas Special

Who’s in the cast?

Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

What is it?

Following on from Jodie Whittaker’s first series of adventures across time and space, Whovians can expect an additional story in the form of a Christmas episode. Oh, and best to ignore the rumours this is being scrapped: as Chris Chibnall confirmed earlier this year, a special has been planned.

When can I watch it and on what channel?

Expect the episode to air on BBC1 at some point over the Christmas period.

Who’s in the cast?

John Malkovich, Rupert Grint, Tara Fitzgerald, Andrew Buchan and Jack Farthing

What is it?

Nothing says Christmas like watching a horrific murder being solved on TV, with the BBC serving up this classic Hercule Poirot story.

Not only can we expect an intriguing plot from this three-part Agatha Christie adaptation, but an all-star cast too: Hollywood legend John Malkovich will play the super sleuth and Rupert Grint the role of Inspector Crome.

When can I watch it and on what channel?

Expect the drama to air on BBC1 at some point over the Christmas period.

The Midnight Gang

Filming has begun on the TV adaptation of my children’s book ‘The Midnight Gang’. I play the headmaster. It will be on @BBCOne at Christmas. pic.twitter.com/pB0vGQS3BK — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) September 25, 2018

Who’s in the cast?

David Walliams, with more names to follow…

What is it?

Good news if you enjoyed last Christmas’ Grandpa’s Great Escape: the BBC are adapting another hit children’s book from comedian David Walliams. The Midnight Gang follows the story of a gang of children at Lord Funt Hospital on the quest for adventure as their fellow patients sleep.

When can I watch it and on what channel?

Expect this to air on BBC1 at some point over the Christmas period.

Other dramas you can expect this Christmas…

Call the Midwife (BBC1)

Nightflyers (Netflix)

Entertainment

Who are the celebrity dancers?

Series 12 winner and Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, former JLS star Aston Merrygold, ex-politician Ann Widdecombe, EastEnders actor Jake Wood, presenter Anita Rani and cricketer Michael Vaughan.

What’s the show about?

The yuletide edition of the dance contest sees the return of six celebrity contestants who will all be competing for the Christmas glitterball. Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be in the studio, alongside judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas.

When can I watch it and on what channel?

The BBC hasn’t officially revealed this yet, but if anything like previous years, you can expect this to air on Christmas Day.

Other entertainment shows you can expect this Christmas…

Best Christmas Food Ever (BBC)

BBC Sports Personality of the Year (BBC)

Comedy

Here’s some of the comedy you can expect this Christmas…

Bad Move Christmas Special (ITV)

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show Christmas Special (ITV)

Animation

Who’s in the voice cast?

James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Gemma Arterton, Olivia Colman, Ben Kingsley, Daniel Kaluuya, Miles Jupp, Taron Egerton, Rosamund Pike, Gemma Chan, Peter Capaldi, Rory Kinnear, Craig Parkinson, Jason Watkins, Anne-Marie Duff, Tom Wilkinson and more.

What is it?

This animated two-part co-production between the BBC and Netflix retells the story of Richard Adams’ beloved Children’s Book. Here’s hoping it’s not as terrifying as the original 1978 movie.

When can I watch it and on what channel?

Expect this to air on BBC1 at some point over the Christmas period.