  4. Who is the greatest Sports Personality of the Year winner of all time?

Who is the greatest Sports Personality of the Year winner of all time?

The BBC is celebrating 65 years of Sports Personality in 2018 – but which sporting great is The Greatest? Vote now

Clare Balding with the famous BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy (BBC)

David Beckham or Bobby Moore? Lewis Hamilton or Stirling Moss? Kelly Holmes or Mary Peters? Freddie Flintoff or Ian Botham?

Every past winner of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year has gone down in history – but how do you choose between them?

Every year, from 1954 through to 2018, the BBC has crowned the nation’s favourite sporting hero.

But this year, for SPOTY’s 65th anniversary, we want to do something a bit different.

Radio Times wants to find out who should be named the greatest Sports Personality of all time.

Every sport has its superstar: from boxing greats like Barry McGuigan and Sir Henry Cooper, Olympians Sir Chris Hoy and Torvill and Dean, through to tennis stars Andy Murray and Virginia Wade.

But who deserves to be called The Greatest?

Vote now for the greatest Sports Personality winner ever…

