Strictly Come Dancing 2018: week 7 official songs and dance list revealed

After its Halloween Spooktacular last week, which saw the departure of Seann Walsh and Katya Jones from the competition, the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrities are back sans scary costumes for another week of dances.

It’s safe to say that this year’s Strictly has never been so close.

While Pussycat Doll star Ashley Roberts scored a shocking 39 by dancing the Charleston to Witch Doctor, hot on her heels was Faye Tozer, who performed her couples’ choice routine to Fever in the style of theatre and jazz.

She too scored 39.

With Danny John-Jules and Stacey Dooley also proving to be popular amongst the public, the choice of song and dance has become all the more crucial to see who tops that all-important leaderboard – and who is sent packing.

Here’s what the couples are getting down to this weekend…

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev – Foxtrot to Orange Coloured Sky by Natalie Cole

She’s a clear frontrunner in the competition, but will Ashley still be leader of the pack with this punchy foxtrot?

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard – Jive to Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne

After scoring an impressive 29 last week, will Lauren be able to keep up her progress with a jive to this particularly jaunty number?

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – Couples’ Choice: Street and Commercial to Empire State of Mind by Alicia Keys

Hinting she has faced an injury this week, will Stacey still be able to show her moves with an energetic street routine?

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Tango to Call Me by Blondie

She pulled it out the bag with her fantastic jazz dance last week, but will Faye be able to bring the same passion to a tango?

Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec – Argentine Tango to Assassins Tango by John Powell

Her ice queen routine left the judges feeling cold at Halloween, so will Kate manage to bring the fire for a red hot Latin dance?

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden – Quickstep to Freedom by Pharrell Williams

He earned the competition’s first ten when Darcy Bussell rated him highly, but will Danny be able to repeat his successes this week round?

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara – Samba to Freedom 90 by George Martin

Saying George Michael was one of his favourite performers, will Dr Ranj be able to do his hero justice with a saucy samba?

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton – Viennese Waltz to Piano Man by Billy Joel

After previously facing the bottom two two weeks in a row, Charles’ fortunes changed when he performed his Couples’ Choice, and he sailed through on Halloween. Will he keep up the good work this week?

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse – Waltz to The Last Waltz by Engelbert Humperdink

They were in the dreaded bottom two last week after their routine to Thriller failed to impress. Will they be able to turn it round (and round, and round again) with their Waltz?

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Paso Doble to Pompeii by Bastille

A surprise contender, with Joe impress once more with a feisty Paso Doble?

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:05pm on BBC1