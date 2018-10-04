The team names were missing from The Apprentice episode 1 – and viewers are not happy

The Apprentice 2018 candidates left the UK for Malta in this year’s launch episode, but they seem to have forgotten to pack one important thing: a team name.

Advertisement

Normally the first episode features an excruciating brainstorming session between the candidates about their team name, which usually ends up being something like “Team Hydra” or “Team Empire” or “Team Apex”. It’s a cringey but essential part of The Apprentice formula.

But not this year. As the candidates travelled to find and buy objects for Lord Sugar, the show skipped straight over the naming of the teams.

Ahead of the episode, fans of the Apprentice were anticipating (and dreading) this year’s picks…

#Apprentice bets on team names: Outstanding and Titanium. Determination and Perfection. — SJ 🎃 (@Melancholic4Evr) October 3, 2018

Ohhhh new #Apprentice! Whay terrible team names will they come up with this year. I'm going for… Titan, Dynamo, Graphite or Dildotius. Probably the last one.#TheApprentice — Jim Salveson (@Mr_Jimbob) October 3, 2018

But then it became clear: something was missing.

Did they not give themselves stupid team names or did I just lose the will to live earlier than usual this year? #apprentice — Old Nick Himself (@nick730) October 3, 2018

Where are the team names at on the apprentice?!? — Mollie Kempster (@mkempster23) October 3, 2018

Catching up on The Apprentice – did they not do team names?! That’s my favourite bit! — ilona burton (@ilonacatherine) October 3, 2018

TEAM NAMES!!!! WHERE’S THE TEAM NAMES?!?!?! #TheApprentice — Matthew Rhys Baldwin (M.A) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MattRhys63) October 3, 2018

Despite all the mockery of the bad team names, it seems you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone… and Apprentice fans are seriously missing the usual disasters.

I really missed The Apprentice choice of team names this year. Who can forget “The A Team” as a serious suggestion. — Dan McEvoy (@mcevoy) October 3, 2018

Well what a let down no tragic team names. #TheApprentice — Jimmy C (@180jimmy) October 3, 2018

Advertisement

The Apprentice airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1