Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
The team names were missing from The Apprentice episode 1 – and viewers are not happy

The team names were missing from The Apprentice episode 1 – and viewers are not happy

Has a crucial part of The Apprentice been dropped from the 2018 show?

The Apprentice ep 1

The Apprentice 2018 candidates left the UK for Malta in this year’s launch episode, but they seem to have forgotten to pack one important thing: a team name.

Advertisement

Normally the first episode features an excruciating brainstorming session between the candidates about their team name, which usually ends up being something like “Team Hydra” or “Team Empire” or “Team Apex”. It’s a cringey but essential part of The Apprentice formula.

But not this year. As the candidates travelled to find and buy objects for Lord Sugar, the show skipped straight over the naming of the teams.

Ahead of the episode, fans of the Apprentice were anticipating (and dreading) this year’s picks…

But then it became clear: something was missing.

Despite all the mockery of the bad team names, it seems you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone… and Apprentice fans are seriously missing the usual disasters.

Advertisement

The Apprentice airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Apprentice

The Apprentice ep 1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sarah Byrne, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

“I’m sorry I’m not posh!”: Fired Apprentice candidate Sarah Byrne explains class feud with Jasmine Kundra

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Baroness Brady, Lord Sugar, Claude Littner - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks TL

The Apprentice 2018: Who got fired? Who was Project Manager? The weekly results

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Lord Sugar with The Apprentice Candidates of 2018. Lord Sugar - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks TL

What’s an Octopus hose? And Ghonnella?! All items in The Apprentice’s buying task – explained

Camilla Ainsworth, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Camilla Ainsworth – the “adrenaline junkie” who swims with sharks

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more