The X Factor 2018 categories: who has the Girls, Boys, Overs and Groups?
Which groups will be mentored by Simon Cowell, Ayda Field, Robbie Williams and Louis Tomlinson?
It’s the X Factor question we’re all eager to hear the answer to… which judge has been given which category.
Simon Cowell, Ayda Field, Robbie Williams and Louis Tomlinson are expected to mentor one group of singers each – traditionally the Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs. Once served their category a judge must then whittle down it into six acts in the dreaded Six Chair Challenge. Then these six will then be mentored at Judges’ Houses before yet more singers are chopped ahead of the live shows.
Below, we will reveal which categories all judges have as soon as they have been confirmed.
Simon Cowell
Robbie Williams
Louis Tomlinson
Ayda Williams
The X Factor continues on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on ITV