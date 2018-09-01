Dermot O’Leary: ‘Of course I’d love a chat show – but I’m not sitting on my laurels waiting for one’

For “quite a while”, Dermot O’Leary had been discussing bringing a TV show to the BBC.

“This is probably the fifth or sixth idea down,” the presenter tells RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. “Either we weren’t happy, they weren’t happy or neither of us were happy. And after a while, we got to this.”

Reel Stories has certainly been worth the wait. In the pilot episode, currently only available on BBC iPlayer, sees Dermot sit down with Kylie Minogue for a candid chat about her whole career as the pair watch archive clips of her in action.

“It was just a question of getting a good name on board because it’s not an easy show to book, which is sort of what I like about it in many ways,” says Dermot. “You’ve got to have someone that does have a history. We were so lucky that we had Kylie.”

The legendary Spinning Around singer discusses the most pivotal moments in her acting and singing career with the host, from childhood TV appearances to Top of the Pops performances in the 1980s. And there are several moments throughout the episode where Kylie becomes very emotional looking back at the expansive archive of clips.

“The fact that she had that reaction, we were all sort of bowled over,” says Dermot. “When [filming] finished, we knew already that we had something quite good and special before we even hit the edit.”

Currently, there’s only one episode – and it’s also only available online. “The lovely thing about doing it for iPlayer is that if we get more [commissioned], we can just wait for the names,” he explains. “We don’t have the pressure of, ‘We need to get six done by the end of the year’, like you would do with terrestrial or normal television. We can wait for the good names to come and then we’ll do them as and when.”

The 45-year-old already has a list of people he’d love to feature in future episodes. “I’m very much of the thought that if I start talking about something before it happens it won’t happen, and that’s probably a bit of Catholic superstition creeping in there,” he laughs. “So I have my list quite close to my chest.

“What I would say though is although it’s a BBC Music commission, they were really chilled about how much music was in it,” he adds. “For them, I think it was rather about getting someone the standard of Kylie – and I’d love to get actors on there as well. Because anyone with a half-decent archive who’s had a career of 15 or 20 years can do this.”

Someone I suggest would be great for it is The X Factor judge Simon Cowell. “He’s on the list!” says Dermot, letting slip. “Simon would be brilliant because of the music he’s behind, and he’s someone who’s had a lot of ups and downs in his life. It’d be fascinating to talk to him about it all, because like most successful people he doesn’t look back that often – he looks forward all the time.

“There’s a slew of people out there who are who would be fantastic guests.”

With a career spanning nearly 20 years on television, could the interviewer could become the interviewee? Dermot feels like the perfect subject for a future episode of Reel Stories.

“No, no, no,” he insists. His love for interviewing, remaining that side of the microphone, is clear. “I love interviewing people, I’m curious about people and there’s no greater crime if you’re in telly or you present or broadcast to not be curious.”

Reel Stories couldn’t have come at a better time, it seems. In March last year, he moved from weekend afternoons to mornings on BBC Radio 2. It’s a schedule switch he says he’s “really enjoyed”, but the tone and style of a breakfast programme means he’s missed conducting in-depth interviews.

“The only thing I really miss about being in the afternoon is probably being able to play an eight-minute alternative indie track, which you can’t really do on a breakfast show,” he laughs. “And interviewing people. We have guests on, but the interviews are over in 15 minutes as a breakfast show has a certain beat and pace. I’ve missed interviewing people over an hour, so this definitely ticks that box.”

A chat show feels like a natural progression for the much-loved host, and it’s something Dermot says he’s “always wanted to do”.

“But I think I’ve come to the conclusion that you can’t just sit around and wait for one to come to you,” he says. “You’ve got to go out and do your thing. I love interviewing people and me and the guys who do the radio show might be doing a podcast in the autumn as well, based around the same principle of just interviewing interesting people.

“So yeah, of course I’d love a talk show – but I’m not sitting on my laurels waiting for one. I’d rather go out there and make the best kind of one I can make.”

Reel Stories: Kylie Minogue is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now