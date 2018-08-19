Accessibility Links

Who is Natalie Nunn? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

American TV personality and new Celebrity Big Brother contestant Natalie Nunn is no stranger to reality shows

Natalie Nunn (Getty)

From physical bust-ups to her own wedding day, American TV personality and new Celebrity Big Brother contestant Natalie Nunn has nothing to hide when it comes to airing her highs and lows on the small screen.

Natalie, who at last count has 998,000 Instagram followers, is best known for appearing on US show Bad Girls Club and various spin-offs, including Bad Girls All Star Battle and Bad Girls Club: Redemption.

If you’ve never heard of the show, the premise is pretty simple: a group of contestants are holed up together in a house (sound familiar?), obey a house code and complete challenges. The difference here is that the contestants are all women, and chosen for their (ahem) combative attitudes (ok, maybe not so different).

Natalie also appeared on Bridezillas back in 2012, which featured her wedding to American football player Jacob Payne.

Who is Natalie Nun? Key facts:

Age: 33

Job: TV personality and social media influencer

Twitter: @missnatalienunn

Instagram: @realmissnatalienunn

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 begins at 9pm on Thursday 16th August on Channel 5

