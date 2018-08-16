Simon Cowell is finally getting his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

The X Factor star and music mogul is being honoured with a star on the Californian street later this month

Simon Cowell is finally getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, over a year after it was first announced.

The X Factor creator and music mogul will be honoured with the star on Wednesday 22nd August when he will be dedicated in the television category.

Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies Ana Martinez said: “Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and has made it a mega platform for people to show their talent and tell their tales.

“His honest, critical evaluation of talent has won him first place to fans’ hearts, and a star on our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Surprise guest stars are also promised to help unveil the star, which will be live-streamed on www.walkoffame.com.

After an amusing appearance as a contestant on Sale of the Century, Cowell came to prominence on UK TV screens on Pop Idol as a judge in 2001.

After the ITV show ended in 2002, Cowell launched The X Factor in 2004 followed by Britain’s Got Talent in 2007.

He will be back on The X Factor this autumn alongside judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson while BBC1 is launching The Greatest Dancer – a brand new entertainment series from Cowell’s production company Syco.