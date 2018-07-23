These are the new channels Virgin TV customers will get now that UKTV has been dropped

Dave, Gold, W, Drama and Alibi are no longer on the service

As of Monday 23rd July, Virgin TV has added ten channels – including Vice, Paramount and History – to its slate in an attempt to ease the blow of the loss of the UKTV channels.

Last week, it was announced that ten UKTV channels, including Dave, Gold, W, Drama and Alibi, would be removed from the Virgin TV service as Virgin had failed to reach an agreement over a new contract with UKTV, which is joint-owned by the BBC and Discovery.

Virgin had publicly decried the BBC’s refusal to grant Virgin TV customers on-demand access to UKTV shows, while UKTV said Virgin had demanded a “huge cut in fees”.

Find out more about the dispute here, and check out all of the channels that have left Virgin TV – and those that have arrived – below.

New Virgin TV channels

Paramount Network HD (187)

Paramount Network SD (188)

Quest HD (217)

YourTV (218)

Vice (219)

True Entertainment +1 (220)

Crime & Investigation HD (222)

Crime & Investigation +1 (224)

Lifetime +1 (225)

Horse & Country (298)

History HD (299)

NOW 80s (346)

FreeSports (553)

UKTV Channels no longer available on Virgin TV