Marvel offered grief counselling at Comic-Con for fans traumatised by the end of Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel are finally taking some responsibility for the fallout of The Great Dusting

Chris Evans' Captain America and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

*Avengers: Infinity War spoilers to follow*

Did Spider-Man’s prolonged, and heart-wrenching death in Iron Man’s arms at the end of Avengers: Infinity War leave you traumatised? Marvel are here (at San Diego Comic-Con) to help.

The studio set up a tongue-in-cheek installation at the event this past weekend, offering fans the chance to join a “group hug” session led by an actor, who plied them with donuts and encouraged them to discuss their favourite memories of the MCU and confront their grief at the loss of some of their favourite characters at the end of Avengers 3.

Io9‘s Germaine Lussier, who partook in a session himself, reports that it also involved watching a deleted scene from the soon-to-be-released Infinity War blu-ray, and ended with a free t-shirt and a hug from The Hulk.

“The actor asked our group of 10-12 people a few questions,” he wrote. “What’s your first memory of the MCU? What was something it did that surprised you? What was it like when you saw the end of Infinity War? Who was the most shocking loss? The fans in the room answered and then discussed their answers, and it really was kind of a nice little moment.”

There were no major Marvel panels at this year’s event, so we are none the wiser about Avengers 4 or Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, but they weren’t about to let it go by without having their presence felt in one way or another…

Avengers 4 is due to be released in May 2019

Avengers: Infinity War

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

