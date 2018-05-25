Chelsea Halfpenny responds to Strictly Come Dancing rumours

Could the actress be following in the steps of her aunt – 2004 Strictly winner Jill Halfpenny?

There have been rumours that Casualty star Chelsea Halfpenny might be joining this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

So when Radio Times caught up with her recently, we had to ask if the whispers were true.

“I know, I read that!” Chelsea tells us of the reports. “I mean, I always say ‘never say never’ but I just have to mention that I am not as light on my feet as my auntie – I don’t think I would have the success that she had!”

Chelsea’s aunt is Jill Halfpenny – the soap and drama star who went on to win Strictly’s second series back in 2004.

“She is definitely the dancer in the family,” adds Chelsea, who plays Alicia Monroe in long-running BBC1 drama Casualty. “I’m a bit more heavy-footed, for sure.

“Also, when I watch Strictly now, the people that do it are just so brilliant. When I watch it they all look like professionals.”

That said, Chelsea also reveals she has recently taken up tap dancing lessons.

“I was just like, you know what, I feel like I work a lot and then I just kind of go home after and go to bed and I was like ‘I’m going to do something for me’. They do adult tap classes just around the corner and we dance to Shania Twain. It’s hilarious.”

We don’t know about you, but we didn’t read a ‘no’ in there…

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn