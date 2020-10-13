Accessibility Links

Rugby league star Rob Burrow’s motor neurone disease story hits viewers hard on BBC Two

The Leeds Rhinos legend faces a battle with the neurogenerative disease.

Rob Burrow

The Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain rugby league star Rob Burrow was the subject of a devastating documentary, My Year With MND, on BBC Two on Tuesday and viewers were quick to celebrate the tenacious player’s attitude to his battle with motor neurone disease.

Burrow, 38, was diagnosed with MND in December 2019 and his movement and voice deterioration and weight loss  have been chronicled with regular appearances on BBC Breakfast in 2020. But nothing prepared viewers for the half-hour insight into Burrow’s life, his family and his illness.

The fans of “one of the all time greats” were watching the documentary in big numbers.

Burrow’s gutsy attitude was an inspiration to many watching.

One posted: “Watching Rob Burrow in BBC2 now. If we want a reminder of what’s important in life, I can’t think of a better way to spend 30mins. What an inspiration, what a guy #RobBurrow”.

MND occurs when specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord called motor neurones stop working properly and is also known as neurodegeneration.

There was a lot of respect and admiration show to his wife, Lindsey, as well.

Some rugby league fans were hopeful that Leeds could lift the Challenge Cup final at Wembley on Burrows’ behalf. They play Salford Red Devils in Saturday’s match.

