Sleazy Geoff hires escort behind Yasmeen’s back in Coronation Street

As if we didn't hate him enough

coronation street Geoff metcalfe

Evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) is already the most hated man in Britain after serving up his wife Yasmeen Metcalfe’s (Shelley King) beloved pet chicken Charlotte Bronte for dinner as part of his cruel coercion campaign, and now the Coronation Street villain has sunk to sleazy new depths.

Aggrieved at having to defend accusations of violence in his past thanks to Yasmeen’s granddaughter Alya Nazir discovering he was arrested for suspicion of ‘causing an affray’ five years ago, Geoff lashed out at his scared spouse and insisted he was innocent.

According to the menacing magician, he was dating a temperamental woman called Jocelyn at the time, and they had a row in a pub that got heated. The concerned landlady called the police and Geoff was apprehended, but maintained he was the victim of an attack and the charges were dropped.

Typically turning it round to make Yasmeen feel in the wrong for questioning his past, Geoff exploded with indignation, throwing dinner all over the floor before storming out of the house.

Coronation Street Geoff and Yasmeen

While upset Yasmeen cleaned up, mortified at antagonising her husband, Geoff was seen out on the town wining and dining a glamorous woman called Rachel – who turned out to be an escort he had hired for the night!

On Friday 20th March, Geoff eventually returns having stayed out all night and continues to psychologically undermine Yasmeen, who is unsure of his plan for them to move to Cyprus. Geoff is determined to get her away from her friends and family so he can control her every move, but if Yasmeen knew he was cheating on her would she finally realise his true colours?

Let’s hope Alya catches her step grandfather wooing ladies of the night in swanky restaurants…

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

