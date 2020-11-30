The Grand Tour season 4 Madagascar special release date – when is A Massive Hunt on on Amazon Prime Video?

Season four of The Grand Tour might have been a bit stop-start so far, but the second special of the series is fast approaching.

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson are back on the road for a trip to Madagascar in an episode titled A Massive Hunt, with the trio embarking on an intriguing treasure hunt across the East African island.

It marks almost an entire year since the first special of the series, Seamen was released, and fans of the motoring show will no doubt be excited about the thought of more hijinks with James, Richard, and Jeremy.

And the good news for those fans is that the episode is very much worth the wait – we called it “their most glorious journey yet” in our five-star The Grand Tour Madagascar special review.

If you want to get a head-start before the launch in December, then you can check out the recently released new trailer for The Grand Tour, which showed the trio attempting the gruelling island treasure hunt.

And you can also read up on The Grand Tour star Richard Hammond’s comments that he “messed up” his choice of car for the special (a Ford Focus RS, if you’re wondering).

So, when is the special released? What cars will the trio be taking out? And has the series been affected by the pandemic?

Read on for all you need to know about the next episode, including some major format changes, with the beloved studio tent now a thing of the past.

The Grand Tour season 4 Madagascar special release date

The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt will launch on Friday 18th December on Amazon Prime Video.

Following their perilous watery escapades in the Mekong, the intrepid trio find themselves back on four wheels for their latest adventure on the exotic islands of Reunion and Madagascar.

Armed with three sports cars, Richard, James and Jeremy believe they are in for a cushy road trip and fun escapades as they arrive in Reunion and race on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac, a jaw dropping ring road built out in the sea.

However, a bizarre challenge from Mr Wilman sends them across the ocean to Madagascar, where they must tackle the toughest road in the world, in some of the most extremely modded cars they have ever built, in order to complete one of their toughest quests to date.

Indiana Jez and the ________? The Grand Tour Presents: #AMassiveHunt. Coming to Prime Video 18 December. pic.twitter.com/dllfxA04Cj — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) November 23, 2020

Series four is comprised of a number of specials. The first – Seamen – dropped on last year on Friday, 13th December and the remainder were set to follow at a later date.

However, due to the current pandemic, production was put on hold after the episode aired.

The men looked to be getting back to work this summer, with Clarkson sharing a picture in June of himself and his two co-presenters at a safe social distance.

He captioned the image: “Today’s important work. Planning the next adventure.”

Filming then began in October with Clarkson posting another cheeky snap to his Instagram revealing The Grand Tour team had formed a social bubble.

This allowed the team to film new episodes of the show without breaking any of the coronavirus guidelines set out by the government and industry bodies.

Unfortunately, the outbreak of coronavirus has forced the trio to postpone their planned trip to Russia for episode three, but James May recently confirmed that The Grand Tour episode is not cancelled, while also confirming that a further special has already been filmed in Scotland.

He told RadioTimes.com and other press, “We’ve already filmed one for next year which is our recent Scotland adventure, so I would hope we could do another one next year but it’s slightly out of our control. It depends what happens with all the COVID stuff. But I’m confident we’ll be able to film another one, so two will come out in 2021!”

He added, “The Russia plan is simply postponed until we don’t know when, but we haven’t cancelled it. We’re just having to put it in the cupboard at the moment but we will get it out one day and finish it off.”

The Grand Tour season 4 Madagascar special trailer

There is a trailer for the Madagascar special and it looks like this could be one of the trio’s toughest challenges yet!

What are the format changes in The Grand Tour season four?

An emotional Clarkson told the audience in the season three finale that the current format, featuring a live studio audience in a tented studio, will be scrapped in favour of more road trip “adventure specials”.

“So although the tent has gone, The Grand Tour goes on,” Clarkson said.

Amazon will also be backing solo projects for The Grand Tour presenters, with May immersing himself in Our Man in Japan.

Clarkson previously told the Radio Times he has “no plans” for what he will do beyond The Grand Tour, although the star is already hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire over on ITV.

“I never run out of ideas,” the 59 year old said. “Someone asked me, before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years,” he said.

Where is The Grand Tour season four filmed?

Jeremy Clarkson told the audience in the season three finale that he had been working on season four “for some time”.

Clarkson, alongside presenters Richard Hammond and James May, were reported to have started filming their Seaman special in June 2019, while episode two wrapped afterwards in Madagascar.

In an interview with The Sun in May 2019, Clarkson confirmed that locations for season four will include Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

During a recent interview, James May assured fans the show will continue.

He said: “There are all sorts of lovely places without having to go too far. Everything is postponed, it’s not cancelled.”

May went on to admit it would be nice to take a break from exotic locales, saying: “It’s exciting to go to exotic places but I’ve been to an awful lot of them.

He added: “Whenever we make the Grand Tour, and it was the same on Top Gear, it’s about the subject first and the story, then we make it fit somewhere.”

Can I watch The Grand Tour if I don’t have Amazon Prime?

The Grand Tour is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, meaning you need to be a Prime subscriber to watch.

However, if you don’t already have Amazon Prime Video you can sign up for a free 30 day trial where you can binge on The Grand Tour and more.

Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt will launch Friday 18th December on Amazon Prime Video.