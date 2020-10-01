When is The Haunting of Bly Manor release date? Netflix trailer, cast and news

It’s almost time for Netflix subscribers to get terrified all over again, with The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan bringing his latest series The Haunting of Bly Manor to the streaming platform just in time for Halloween.

Whereas his previous series took Shirley Jackson’s iconic haunted house tale as its inspiration, this time round Flanagan has turned his attention to the work of Henry James, in particular his classic tale The Turn of the Screw.

The 1898 novella tells the story of a governess who becomes convinced the grounds where she works are haunted, and a similar fate befalls Dani Clayton, the main character in the new series, played by returning Hill House star Victoria Pedretti.

The setting is updated to 1987 and told from the perspective of a largely unseen narrator, and Flanagan has hinted that it could be even scarier than the previous series – while also describing it as a tragic gothic love story.

The creepy teaser trailer, released at the end of August, suggests that the action kicks off with an au pair’s death – and the hiring of an American replacement, who comes to live at the house. The teaser also features dolls that come alive at night (fairly standard horror fare but still terrifying) and an orphaned little girl, who’s alarmingly composed when confronted with a loud demon.

If that wasn’t already enough to have you hiding behind the sofa, a full-length The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer was released in September which teased at even more terrifying prospects.

And now some even more haunting looking posters have been released, while we’ve been given the names of most of the episodes.

Here’s everything we know about The Haunting of Hill House season two, AKA The Haunting of Bly Manor.

When is The Haunting of Bly Manor’s release date?

The next chapter in the “Haunting of” series will be released on Netflix on 9th October 2020.

Returning star Oliver Jackson-Cohen previously confirmed that filming had wrapped as of February 2020.

“We just wrapped,” Jackson-Cohen told RadioTimes.com. “We’ve been in Vancouver since September, and we wrapped on Sunday [16th February]. So it should be out later this year.

And series creator recently Mike Flanagan announced that the series will be released before the year is out – claiming that coronavirus had not slowed down work on the follow up.

Speaking to ReelBlend podcast in July 2020, Flanagan said, “I don’t expect it to be delayed one bit. We didn’t really miss a step, believe it or not. We had already wrapped before the whole COVID shutdown hit all the productions.”

He added that while no official launch date was (at the time) available yet, it wouldn’t be too long before more information arrives – claiming, “I think Netflix haven’t announced when it’s coming out. They’ve got their own plan. But we’ve been jamming through post. It’s been going great. It’s definitely later this year. It’s not going to get kicked off into 2021, or anything. Everything’s on schedule.”

While we wait for October, you can re-watch season one – and keep an eye out for all those hidden ghosts — over on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer

In September, fans were given a terrifying glimpse at what lies in store, with the first full-length trailer being released.

The trailer shows tutor Dani Clayton comforting the Bly Manor children’s following the deaths of their parents.

Eerily, she tells them,”In a way, they’ll always be here” – which certainly has haunting connotations for the series as a whole – watch the trailer in full below.

Before that, a creepy teaser trailer was released on 31st August (Bank Holiday Monday in the UK), introducing us to a brand new location where all is not what it seems. You can watch the trailer here.

And fans were given another glimpse of what to expect at the end of September when posters for each individual episode were released, with the names of each episode – other than the penultimate one – also revealed.

The confirmed episode titles are as follows:

1. The Great Good Place

2. The Pupil

3. The Two Faces Part 1

4. The Way It Came

5. The Alatr of the Dead

6. The Jolly Corner

7. The Two Faces Part 2

8. TBC

9. The Beast in the Jungle

Places this old, they’ve all got those stories… pic.twitter.com/eTH7h5jKzX — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) September 30, 2020

What is The Haunting of Bly Manor about?

Set in the English countryside in 1987 , the new series will reportedly focus more on a tragic romance.

Showrunner Mike Flanagan told Vanity Fair: “It certainly provides a new way to tell a love story, and there are three of them really that beat at the heart of this season,” Flanagan said. “They all have a very dark edge to them. And by the end, it’s really hard to differentiate tragedy with romance. That sense of romantic longing for someone who meant so much to us—but who’s gone—really is the heart of any ghost story.”

The series borrows its title from Henry James’ ghostly novella The Turn of the Screw, and Flanagan previously confirmed that the author’s ghost stories have inspired the new series. He also added that it will be “much scarier than season one”.

You can buy Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw on Amazon – check out the inspiration behind the series.

“We’re looking at all the ghost stories of Henry James as the jumping-off point for the season,” he told Birth.Movies.Death, “so it very much is a whole new deal. For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary. I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast

Many cast members who previously played Crain family members will be returning – but as brand new characters.

A new home. pic.twitter.com/VXBBsGamdC — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

Season one will be the last we see of the Crain family, after one of the cast members confirmed that season one was “the end” for them – or at least for their Hill House characters…

Previously asked whether viewers could look forward to a second season, Michael Huisman (Steven Crain) told RadioTimes.com: “Yeah, but what would that season look like? I’d be very curious. Very curious. Very early when we started shooting this first season I remember having a couple of conversations with Mike [Flanagan, director and writer] about that because it feels so contained. It feels so… It’s an end.”

Netflix later confirmed that the next installment would feature “a new story with all new characters”.

Victoria Pedretti, who played standout character Nell in Hill House, has snagged the lead role in Bly Manor, playing American tutor Dani Clayton.

Dani’s charges are the two Wingrave children, Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Flora (Amelie Bea Smith), while Henry Thomas plays their wealthy uncle.

A new family. pic.twitter.com/CXIihbriXh — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

Other cast members include T’Nia Miller (who viewers will recognise from Years and Years) as the manor’s manager Hannah Grose.

Kate Siegel joins the cast, as does Oliver Jackson-Cohen, playing the insufferable Peter Quint.

Amelia Eve plays the groundskeeper Jamie; Tahirah Sharif plays the children’s previous governess Rebecca Jessel; and Rahul Kohli plays house chef Owen.

What happened in The Haunting of Hill House season one?

The show follows Hugh and Olivia Crain and their five children, and the series flips back and forth in time: alternating from present-day when the Crain children are adults, to back to when the family temporarily lived at Hill House for the summer.

Adult Crain children are still haunted by the brief time they spent at the house, during which time their mother Olivia died under mysterious circumstances. When one of the siblings returns to the house to face their demons, their tragic demise draws the remaining four Crain children back to Hill House.

Things get even spookier when we begin to realise that the house is really alive — more akin to the shark in Jaws than a standard haunted house. The Red Room (basically an evil version of the Room of Requirement from Harry Potter) functions as the house/monster’s “stomach”. It creates illusions tailored to each of the Crain siblings, luring them in and ultimately devouring them — and as in most horror films and shows, not everyone lives to tell the tale.

In one particularly sinister twist, Nellie (Victoria Pedretti) — the joint-youngest Crain child and probably the most sympathetic character in the show — is revealed to be the Bent-Neck Lady, the terrifying apparition she saw frequently as a child. The house tricks Adult-Nell into putting a noose around her neck (in her mind, it’s her mother’s locket), and she breaks her neck, before falling backwards in time and appearing in various major points in her own past. In other words, she was haunting herself.

Buy Henry James' The Turn of the Screw on Amazon.