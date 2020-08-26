Lucifer actor Tom Ellis drops clue about season 5 part 2 release date

Part one of Lucifer season five may have only just arrived on Netflix, but if you’ve already sped through the first eight episodes, we’ve got news for you about part two.

Tom Ellis, the star of the devilish drama, has given fans an update on when they can expect season 5B to land on the platform.

Speaking to the Pilot TV podcast, the actor said: “The second eight episodes, I’m not sure when they’re going to drop because we’ve still got the finale.”

“We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six.

“So hopefully that’ll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year,” he added.

In August, Ellis – who plays the titular Lord of Hell – revealed that season five’s finale episode still has “60 per cent” left to shoot, as production on the show was shutdown due to COVID-19.

He added that, when filming does resume, progress is likely to be slow with social distancing guidelines in place. “With the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it’s going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day.”

As for what to expect from season five part two, whenever it arrives on our screens, showrunner Joe Henderson revealed that it is set to be the “most emotional season of the series so far”.

“Our most emotional chunk for all of the darkness in 5A,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Lightness is mixed in but I feel like 5A started a little darker. 5B will be both brighter and even darker still and it’s always darkest before the dawn.”

He added that most of the emotion will be caused by a newly introduced family dynamic. “This is a family story. Dad’s home and he’s not happy with what his kids have been up to. That is so much of what we will explore in 5B is just that family relationship, and the emotional aspects of that.”

“So much of what has come up until this moment has been everyone interpreting what their father wants. Everyone trying to guess at that,” he said. “Everyone trying to live up to those expectations. Whether or not they’re actually the expectations their father has because he works in mysterious ways.”

He continued: “Now he’s finally here and so much of it is going to be these children deciding which questions to ask and how he chooses to answer them.”