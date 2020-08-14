Why did Chrishell and Justin Hartley get divorced? What Netflix’s Selling Sunset didn’t show

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Selling Sunset season three.

The latest instalment of Netflix’s binge-worthy docuseries, Selling Sunset season three was released on the streaming platform earlier this month, much to the delight of fans.

Of course, having seen the headlines, many got stuck into the new series with the hopes of finding out what really happened between The Oppenheim Group’s Chrishell Stause and her former beau, This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

Back in November 2019, Justin filed for divorce, the news hitting headlines everywhere.

In Selling Sunset season three, we see Chrishell confess to being totally “blindsided” by his decision to file and devastated by the shock of her husband of two years (and partner of six) opting to end things between them and informing her by text.

The Oppenheim Group’s owner Jason Oppenheim has since said Chrishell is having a “difficult time” reliving the split as it airs on Netflix.

“That was one of the most difficult times of her life and now she’s forced to relive it, right. I can’t imagine how difficult that is,” he told the Express.

“Of course, it’s that makes it all the more impressive that she is willing and able to put herself out there like that, knowing that she’s gonna have to relive this.

“Not only on camera, not only when, you know when she watches it, but also when the press, you know, picks every little thing apart,” he added. “And people have had all their judgments – it is extremely difficult.”

So, what happened between Selling Sunset cast favourite Chrishell and Justin? Here’s everything we know about the divorce.

Why did Chrishell and Justin get divorced?

In November 2019, headlines emerged via TMZ saying Justin Hartley had filed for divorce. The pair were seemingly getting on just fine, and Chrishell never complained once on Selling Sunset about their relationship – and the cast were just as surprised to hear about it while at work.

At the time, the actor (known for This Is Us) cited there were “irreconcilable differences” between the pair and they actually separated on 8th July 2019. This is where it gets interesting – Chrishell and Justin were pictured at the Emmy Awards on 22nd September, a Veyve Clicquot Polo Match in LA on 5th October and a pre-Golden Globes party on 14th November, according to People.

On Selling Sunset’s third season, Mary pays a visibly heartbroken Chrishell just days after her divorce, where she sits in a hotel trying to work out what to do next. Chrishell tells her colleague she found out about the divorce just 45 minutes before Justin filed, saying he didn’t give her a chance to fight for their love.

To make matters worse, Chrishell claims Justin told her via text, though her former husband has declined to comment on that.

In December 2019, People reported that Chrishell had filed for a dissolution of marriage in December, an event she marked with a telling quote on Instagram which read: “It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be.”

In July 2020, Justin spoke to Entertainment Tonight about being “a happy guy”. He added: “I don’t have anything on my mind. I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I’ve got this wonderful daughter, and I’ve got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual.”

Selling Sunset seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix