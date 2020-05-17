Accessibility Links

  When is Will Ferrell's Eurovision movie out on Netflix?

When is Will Ferrell’s Eurovision movie out on Netflix?

There's no Eurovision in 2020, but this rib-tickling spoof is looking to plug the gap.

Eurovision - Netflix movie

No Eurovision Song Content in 2020? No problem.

To help plug the gap this year, Will Ferrell will co-write and star in a comedy film for Netflix set during the annual Contest from the director of Wedding Crashers.

Yep, this is actually a thing that’s happening. Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Eurovision movie release date

First announced in June 2018, the Eurovision movie was shot throughout 2019 – Will Ferrell attended the final of the 2018 Contest as research, and he and co-star Rachel McAdams were also spotted at the dress rehearsals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Israel.

The film was initially scheduled for a May 2020 release to coincide with the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, however the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is now set to be released on Netflix on June 26, 2020.

What is Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga about?

Eurovision - Netflix movie
Netflix

The story revolves around Icelandic musicians Lars and Sigrit being given the chance to represent their country in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Set in 1972 (which was actually 16 years before Iceland first competed in the competition), it’s a comedy written by Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele. This is interesting as Ferrell has only really written a few things: Step Brothers, Talladega Nights and the Anchorman films. So, this film might be quite wacky, but until we see a trailer, we won’t have a good idea of what it will be like.

Eurovision movie cast

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga boasts a cast packed with big names including Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong) and Rachel McAdams (Sigrit Ericksdottir) playing Iceland’s entry in the song contest. They’re joined by Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato.

Eurovision movie trailer

It’s not a trailer as such, but the first teaser for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga dropped on 16th May, 2020 – the same night the cancelled Eurovision 2020 Grand Final was supposed to be held – in the form of a music video.

The track ‘Volcano Man’, performed by Ferrell and McAdams’s characters, feels so authentically Eurovision that it’s hard to believe it’s not a genuine Euro-pop classic from the 1970s.

Where was the Eurovision movie filmed?

The cast have been filming in Edinburgh (which once hosted Eurovision in 1972), while Iceland is also expected to feature as a location.

Read our guide to next year’s Eurovision 2021 – or check out what else is on with our TV Guide

