The Crown season 3 first-look trailer sees Claire Foy ‘regenerate’ into Olivia Colman

Netflix has released a teaser teaser trailer for The Crown season three – giving us a glimpse of Olivia Colman playing Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

The footage directly addresses the recasting of the role, as season one and two star Claire Foy practically regenerates into Olivia Colman before our very eyes.

On a left-hand easel in Buckingham Palace is Foy’s profile on a stamp; on the right-hand side is a brand-new version of the stamp with Colman’s portrait. And inspecting both images to see how her face has changed is the Queen herself, in her new form.

“Delighted with the new profile, ma’am,” says an attendant, “Which they feel to be an elegant reflection of her majesty’s transition from a young woman to–”

“Old bat?” says the Queen.

“–settled sovereign,” the man continues. “Just the tiniest of changes.”

It’s a knowing wink, because there are more than the tiniest of changes between the two portraits. Specifically, they are portraits of two entirely different women.

“A great many changes,” says Colman’s Queen. “Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it.”

The Crown season three will be released on Netflix on 17th November 2019