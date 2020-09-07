Watch Jurassic World 3 co-stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s jazzy duets

If you have ever wondered what stars get up to in their downtime on set, Jurassic World 3 co-stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum have lifted the lid with a couple of classic, comical duets posted on social media today.

Advertisement

Goldblum is a serious musician, of course, who toured the UK in 2019 supporting his album, The Capital Studios Sessions, recorded with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, performing at the Glastonbury Festival along the way.

Neill on the other hand possibly won’t be going on a solo tour, but his enthusiasm and playfulness were just the tonic for an autumnal Monday.

Neill was possibly making excuses for himself when he tweeted: “Hers the thing- #JeffGoldblum flatly refuses to rehearse. So every time is the first time.”

He needn’t have bothered, though: fans absolutely adored their performance of September Song by Kurt Weill.

Another #JamWithJeff . Hers the thing- #JeffGoldblum flatly refuses to rehearse. So every time is the first time. pic.twitter.com/I0iFmHCpUo — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 7, 2020

Earlier in the day the two original Jurassic Park stars had teamed up for a rendition of the jazz standard I Remember You.

Goldblum introduced it: “This, apropos, to our reunion…”

The actors have reunited for Jurassic World: Dominion (AKA Jurassic World 3) stars, which they’re currently filming at Pinewood Studios just outside London.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World 3 was one of the first productions to resume filming after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The final film in the franchise brought back three original Jurassic Park stars, with Laura Dern’s character Dr Ellie Sattler, Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm and Neill’s Dr Alan Grant joining forces with Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to release on 11th June 2021, although that date is dependent on whether or not the pandemic causes another shutdown.

Details about the film’s plot are scarce, but the story is likely to pick up after the shocking ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, when the island was destroyed and dinosaurs were let loose into society.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.