Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Disney’s Storybook advent calendar is back with new Frozen and Marvel options

Disney’s Storybook advent calendar is back with new Frozen and Marvel options

The Disney Storybook Advent Calendars have returned with new options.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Disney Storybook Advent Calendars

We know, it’s not even the end of August and we’re talking about Advent Calendars, but with good reason – the Disney Storybook Advent Calendar is back.

Advertisement

This time there’s new more options if you are buying the popular advent calendar with Frozen and Marvel calendars on sale.

While most calendars have chocolate or toys this one appeals to the book lovers with a small paperback book every single day in the countdown – that’s 24 small stories.

The sell says: “24-page small paperback books, each individually wrapped in a paper sleeve to keep every story leading up to Christmas a surprise!”

Last year, these went like hot cakes, so be ready. They had already sold out by the end of the summer season. You can pre-order on Amazon.

There’s the classic Storybook collection as well as Frozen and Marvel.

a361c9f2b63a99d8182a9cc09d680c5e
Advertisement

Amazon UK has the Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar on sale now for £12. You can also get the Marvel Storybook Advent Calendar for £13.79 and Frozen Storybook Collection Advent Calendar for £13.79 now too. You can get all three on Amazon for £39.58.

Tags

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Artemis Fowl

How to watch Artemis Fowl online

Aladdin teaser trailer

Watch the first teaser for the live-action version of Aladdin

How big a Disney fan are you?

Tom Hanks is in talks to star as Gepetto in Disney's Pinocchio remake

Tom Hanks in talks to play Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio live action