The Batman costume and logo revealed for Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight

Gotham City's rogues gallery had better watch out.

The Batman

Just days after news broke that The Batman is set to resume filming following a COVID-imposed hiatus, the director of the DC Comics movie has revealed what appears to be a new look at the costume that Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight will be wearing.

Ahead of this weekend’s DC FanDome fan event, which will feature a series of panels from across the comic company’s various films and TV shows, Matt Reeves posted a piece of artwork to Twitter by DC Comics’ Publisher and Chief Creative Officer (and comic book artist) Jim Lee.

Lee’s artwork appears to reflect the Bat-suit that Pattinson will don in The Batman with its armoured chest logo, as first glimpsed in a teaser released back in February, also featuring some heavy-duty gauntlets.

Alongside the artwork, Reeves also posted the first official look at the logo for The Batman, which features the symbol of a bat casting a shadow over the film’s title.

Scheduled for release on 1st October 2021, The Batman will see Pattinson’s Dark Knight go up against villains The Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell), with Zoe Kravtiz playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Andy Serkis playing Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler Alfred and Jeffrey Wright starring as Gotham City PD’s James Gordon.

Fans can expect more to be revealed about the film at DC FanDome, with director Reeves joining host Aisha Tyler for a discussion of the upcoming film, with “a surprise (or two)” promised throughout the 30-minute panel.

Production on the film is expected to recommence in September at its Warner Bros studio base in Hertfordshire, after filming was shut down in March due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around a quarter of the film is thought to have already been shot, with the aim for the shoot to be wrapped by Christmas 2020.

