Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. When does Millie Bobby Brown film The Girls I’ve Been come to Netflix?

When does Millie Bobby Brown film The Girls I’ve Been come to Netflix?

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown will star in Netflix's film adaptation about a young con artist.

Millie Bobby Brown

Fresh off the heels of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, Netflix has signed on teen actress Millie Bobby Brown for another project: The Girls I’ve Been, an adaptation of the upcoming thriller of the same name by Tess Sharpe.

Advertisement

Brown’s fellow Netflix star Jason Bateman (Ozark) is also involved in the project, and is set to produce alongside Brown’s PCMA Productions.

Here’s what you need to know about the film.

When is The Girls I’ve Been on Netflix?

The film was announced in July 2020 via Deadline, so there’s no news yet regarding when filming will start, or when it will stream.

The book of the same name will be published early next year (2021), so we’ll probably get our hands on a copy long before we get the chance to watch the adaptation – especially with COVID-19 restrictions pausing many filming schedules.

There’s also the chance that Millie Bobby Brown will have to finish filming Stranger Things 3 before moving onto a new project.

The Girls I’ve Been cast

Milly Bobby Brown is the only confirmed casting so far, with more characters and cast members yet to be announced.

The book that the feature film is based on is yet to be released, but it’s reportedly about a young con artist, Nora, who is caught up in a hostage situation at a bank and must use all the tools of her trade to free herself, her girlfriend, and her ex-boyfriend.

Its’ not clear yet whether Brown will play Nora, the protagonist, but it would seem the likely pick.

The Girls I’ve Been trailer

There’s no trailer as of yet – that’s a long way off, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

Article-widget-rail-thumb1

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a summer case

Six bottles of bestselling wine for just £38.94, plus free delivery!

All about The Girls I've Been

Millie Bobby Brown
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

EPIC QUEST – When teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, they embark on an extraordinary quest fraught with some of the most unexpected obstacles. Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. © 2020 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

When will Onward be on Disney+ UK? How to watch online now and digital release date

Milly Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes

When is Enola Holmes released on Netflix? Latest news on Millie Bobby Brown’s Sherlock film

The Durrells - Henry Lloyd-Hughes – Durant

Netflix reveals who’ll play Sherlock Holmes in its new series The Irregulars

The cast of The Witcher

Meet the cast of The Witcher on Netflix