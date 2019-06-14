Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Did you spot the brilliant Thor’s hammer joke in Men in Black: International?

Did you spot the brilliant Thor’s hammer joke in Men in Black: International?

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson re-team for the new film following Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame

Thorsome

Men in Black: International is a bit of a treat for fans of the Thor movies, with the God of Thunder himself (aka Chris Hemsworth) starring in the lead role of the franchise reboot alongside Thor: Ragnarok co-star and fellow Asgardian Tessa Thompson.

Advertisement

With Thor AND Valkyrie together again just a few months after we last saw them in Avengers: Endgame, it’s no surprise to see MIB:I sneak a few Marvel references into the new movie. Well, we say sneaky – it’s actually rather hammered home.

The reference comes during a battle between Hemsworth’s Agent H and a blue alien, during which a vastly outmatched H strains to reach for and grab a tiny hammer (around toothbrush-sized) in what looks rather like an imitation of Thor’s hammer-summoning action.

Finally grabbing the small implement, Hemsworth stands up and tells his foe that it “looks like the tables have turned,” before throwing the hammer hard.

Unfortunately, the small weapon is rather easily snatched out of the air by H’s assailant, much to his surprise.

“That was an incredible catch,” he gasps.

Obviously, any and all hammer jokes in a Chris Hemsworth movie evoke memories of Thor – but this scene does seem to reference a moment in his most recent solo movie Ragnarok, specifically when baddie Hela (Cate Blanchett) blocks and catches his unbeatable hammer Mjolnir with one hand before shattering it.

A highlight of Ragnarok’s hugely-popular first trailer and a shocking moment for Thor at the time, it’s nice to see that the end of Mjolnir can still make echoes in popular culture – especially in a film that, thanks to Thompson’s presence, has more of a Thor pedigree than most.

Advertisement

Men in Black: International is in UK cinemas now

Tags

All about Thor: Ragnarok

Thorsome
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The cast of Avengers: Endgame (Marvel)

Meet the cast of Avengers: Endgame

Stan Lee

Avengers stars lead tributes to Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23: Actor Chris Hemsworth attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) TL

Chris Hemsworth teams up with Avengers: Infinity War directors for new kidnap movie Dhaka

Avengers: Infinity War's poster (Marvel, HF)

Watch closely 19 incredibly subtle Avengers: Infinity War Easter eggs and callbacks