Watch Disney’s Frozen 2 trailer, starring Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell

Ready to build a snowman? Disney has released the official trailer for Frozen 2, the long-awaited sequel to the hit musical starring Idina Menzel as ice queen Elsa.

The sequel is set to see Elsa and her younger sister, Princess Anna (Kristen Bell), team up to battle dark forces. They’ll be joined by the trusty Kristoff, an ice seller (voiced by Jonathan Groff), and snowman Olaf (Josh Gad). It has also been announced that Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) and Sterling K Brown (This Is Us) are joining the cast.

Disney previously revealed that the much anticipated trailer would drop on Tuesday on Good Morning America, releasing a teaser poster featuring sisters Elsa and Anna against a misty backdrop.

The new trailer (complete with underwater horses) shows Elsa and Anna preparing to delve into secrets from their past, with plenty of hints pointing to sinister forces lurking in the North, just beyond the mist…

You can watch the official trailer for Frozen 2 here:

The past is not what it seems. The new trailer for #Frozen2 is here. pic.twitter.com/YZOYrPXSGA — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) June 11, 2019

Frozen 2 will be released in cinemas in November 2019