Thor and X-Men screenwriter reveals Fox once planned its own Marvel superhero team-up movie

Once upon a time, a top-secret Marvel superhero team-up movie was in development over at 20th Century Fox – bringing together the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and even Daredevil.

Zack Stentz, the screenwriter behind Thor and X-Men: First Class, has revealed that many years ago he worked on a “really cool freakin’ script” for Fox which used “all of the characters.”

Of course, this was back before the big Disney acquisition deal, when Fox still held the film rights to certain Marvel characters including the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

Appearing on Kevin Smith’s Fatman Beyond podcast, Stentz opened up about the film that never quite happened.

“My ex-partner and I, when we were working at Fox and we were working on X-Men: First Class, we did a secret movie for them that, I can’t tell you what the plot was, but I can tell you that it used all of the characters, all of the Marvel characters that Fox had at the time in 2011,” he said.

“It used the X-Men. It used the Fantastic Four. It used Daredevil. It used Deadpool,” he said, adding: “Daredevil was still at Fox at the time.”

It sounds like this movie really had legs, because legendary director Paul Greengrass was apparently interested in coming on board.

“We almost had Paul Greengrass directing it which would’ve been so cool, but he had another project to do instead,” Stentz said. “It didn’t end up going, but it was a script I was really proud of and it would’ve been really good.”