First Godzilla: King of the Monsters reactions praise movie’s “epic scale”

The first reactions to Godzilla: King of Monsters are in – and they’re very positive, with many critics praising the “epic scale” of the sequel and suggesting its a marked improvement on its 2014 predecessor.

Advertisement

The film, which sees the giant dinosaur-like creature face off against other massive mythological beasts, stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, Sally Hawkins and Charles Dance.

According to a slew of US critics, who are among the first to have seen the final cut of the film, it features a whole lot of “Godzilla fighting other monsters”, and, if you like that sort of thing, you’ll probably enjoy it.

“Had real issues with Godzilla (2014),” Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted. “The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully Mike Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of The Monsters is awesome. It’s everything I wanted the last move to be but wasn’t. If you want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters you will be happy.”

He went on to laud the visual effects, which we imagine are rather important in a film with massive imaginary monsters.

Had real issues with #godzilla (2014). The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully @Mike_Dougherty's #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is awesome. It's everything I wanted last movie to b but wasn't. If u want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters u will b happy. pic.twitter.com/ksswtSey6O — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2019

Also the VFX in #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters are insane. I'm so impressed with what @Mike_Dougherty did with the material and monster battles and can't wait to see it again. If you weren't looking forward to the new @GodzillaMovie it's time to buy tickets. pic.twitter.com/TGiCnCjgxb — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2019

Nerdist’s Dan Casey was in agreement, urging viewers to “see it on the biggest screen possible”.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters rules so goddamn hard,” he wrote. “Easily the most fun I’ve had in theatres all year and the best Monsterverse entry yet. The scale is mind-boggling and every action scene could be your new desktop wallpaper. See it on the biggest screen possible.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters rules so goddamn hard. Easily the most fun I’ve had in theaters all year and the best Monsterverse entry yet. The scale is mind-boggling & every action scene could be your new desktop wallpaper. See it on the biggest screen possible. #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/YoZrAAjey1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 11, 2019

Check out some more praise for the film below.

#GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters felt like my eight year old inner child snorted a Tony Montana-sized mountain of cocaine. I loved it 3000. — Robert Meyer Burnett (@BurnettRM) May 11, 2019

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is everything every fan could hope for. Tons of monster screentime, pacing is great, homages are perfectly placed, Serizawa lives up to his name, and another familiar monster makes a return (you'll see)! #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/GmIiXlkdSB — Michal Shipman (@ShipmanEditor) May 11, 2019

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS is an all-out Kaiju smackdown & it’s glorious. The 3rd act is simply jaw dropping. @Mike_Dougherty did these majestic creatures justice. Best of the MonsterVerse. Can’t wait to see it again in IMAX. #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/boxAvKbKHK — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) May 11, 2019

#GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters ups the monster action considerably. The battle scenes are gorgeous & fierce & feel ripped from the pages of a gnarly graphic novel. You want a giant-monster movie throwdown, this is it and then some. Can’t wait for that Godzilla vs Kong movie now pic.twitter.com/3RnAOSc00V — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 11, 2019

As someone who is not by any means a Godzilla expert (this will be remedied, I swear!) I was lucky enough to see #GodzillaKingoftheMonsters in Tokyo a couple of weeks ago! If you’re looking for some Kaiju-on-Kaiju action, you won’t be disappointed. — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) May 11, 2019

Advertisement

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 29th May