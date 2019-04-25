Marvel fans are completely overwhelmed by “brilliant, funny and VERY emotional” Avengers: Endgame

A year after Thanos snapped away the hopes and dreams of every single Marvel fan in the universe, the first set of dedicated fans have finally seen how the Avengers: Endgame plays out.

The film was released at 12am on Thursday 25th April in the UK, and fans flocked to cinemas for midnight screenings, some of which were preceded by Infinity War, making for an epic but exhausting double bill for the ages.

And, unsurprisingly given the lavish praise from critics thus far, they were very happy with what they saw, for the most part.

Some were level-headed about it, praising it for striking a fine balance between humour and pathos.

“Endgame is the perfect culmination of a 22-movie series,” Matt Kopelke wrote on Twitter. “The entire film is a love letter for the fans, and is full of amazing kisses to the past. Sometimes literally. Full of amazing character moments, it’s equal parts the funniest, and most emotional, film of the MCU.”

Amanda added: “Avengers: Endgame is such a satisfying end to the Infinity saga. It’s funny and sweet and hugely emotional and there are scenes of such epic brilliance you’ll be cheering through happy tears.”

Others, however, have been hit by the emotion of it all.

“I know that I spent a sizeable chunk of Avengers: Endgame laughing and/or cheering,” @RikerDonegal wrote. “But… now it just feels like three hours of the saddest, most devastating goodbye in history. And. I. Wasn’t. Ready.”

Many resorted to memes. Check out the best below.

