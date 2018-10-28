Karen Gillan describes the extreme methods used to prevent Avengers 4 leaks

Karen Gillan says that despite completing filming for Avengers 4, she still ‘doesn’t know what the movie is about’ thanks to the extreme measures Marvel has taken against spoilers.

The former Doctor Who star appeared as Nebula in Avengers: Infinity War, and returns for the as yet still-untitled Avengers 4.

She has now described some of the measures that directors the Russo Brothers have taken in order to avoid set leaks and plot spoilers.

“We didn’t even get a script, there was no script. Just my scenes. I’d sometimes get them just in the morning, do them, hand them back over at the end of the day,” she told Shoot This Now podcast.

“The directors would fill us in on everything that we needed in terms of context, but still, I don’t know what this movie’s about.”

She also claimed that she doesn’t know the Marvel movie’s title.

Gillan’s description chimes with previous actors’ experiences on the set of Avengers.

“The secrecy around this film extended, this time, to the cast,” Paul Bettany said after filming Infinity War. “I mean, really, it was crazy. We read scripts that were fake scripts and then they had fake twists and scenes that never were shot and you’d talk to the director and they’d say, ‘All of that stuff at the end? Not happening.’”

Gillan has appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and the two Guardians of the Galaxy films. Following the firing of Guardians director James Gunn, Gillan said that she is still hopeful about the third instalment in the franchise.

“I’m hoping that it all comes together and we get to tell the story, because it will be nice to continue it,” she said of Vol 3. “I’m sure they will, I feel like they will. I don’t really think there’s a chance they won’t.”

It has recently been reported that 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford has joined the cast of Avengers 4 in an unknown role.

Marvel’s Avengers 4 is set to be released in UK cinemas on 26th April 2019