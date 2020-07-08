Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Celebrity MasterChef contestant Karen Gibson thanks Royal Wedding for place in the line-up

Celebrity MasterChef contestant Karen Gibson thanks Royal Wedding for place in the line-up

From performing at The Royal Wedding, to cooking for Gregg Wallace and John Torode on TV, Karen tells RadioTimes.com about her jam-packed past two years.

Karen Gibson

Five new celebrities taking to the kitchen tonight on Celebrity MasterChef.

Advertisement

Among this week’s famous five is Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, who famously performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

Since her wedding debut, Karen’s career has only gone from strength to strength, with the musician recently selling out the Royal Albert Hall with her choir.

And she tells RadioTimes.com that she has the Duke and Duchess to thank.

Speaking about the big day, she said: “It brought me onto MasterChef so what more could you want? The experiences that have been brought before us are incredible. Before we did the Royal Wedding, we were rehearsing in my front room and at that time we were very hidden and then we sing at the wedding and everything changes.”

She continued: “We toured up and down America, we sung at the Hollywood Bowl, we sung at the Invictus Games. We sold out the Royal Albert Hall. These things were like another life to us before – a dream! And then we get all this experience. It went absolutely crazy! We got signed to Sony, we did an album – absolutely beautiful.”

Now things have picked up for Karen, she’s giving back to the community with a special single, named Real Love, from which all proceeds go to domestic charity Refuge.

Celebrity MasterChef
The Kingdom Choir performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 (Getty Images)

“We wrote the song last year and everywhere we performed it, it went down a storm. So in the aftermath of covid-19 the world was of turmoil and people just don’t know what to make of it. I thought why don’t we release a single to the world, but also why don’t we donate the proceeds of artist royalties to a charity. It’s a very happy song, we hope that people are uplifted by it. It’s been a very uncertain time and I think people need uplifting,” she said.

Celebrity MasterChef

But while she might be called the “Godmother of Gospel” for her singing ability, sadly, Karen tells us the same can’t be said about her cooking skills.

When asked if we’d soon be calling her the “Godmother of the kitchen” after her MasterChef stint, she laughed: “No… I don’t think it’ll catch on!”

Advertisement

Real Love, the new song from The Kingdom Choir in aid of Refuge, is out 15th July. Celebrity MasterChef is on Wednesday July 8th at 9pm and continues on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm on BBC One. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Karen Gibson reveals her biggest competition

Programme Name: Masterchef - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Judges Generics) - Picture Shows: John Torode, Gregg Wallace - (C) Shine TV - Photographer: Production

When is Celebrity Masterchef back on TV? Who is in it?

celebrity_masterchef

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 Here's who'll compete in the next series

Celebrity Masterchef (BBC)

All the Celebrity MasterChef winners – full list of all the celebs who have won so far