Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant bicker over whose Doctor Who is better

Time Lords past and present David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker were debating over whose Doctor Who was better whilst appearing via video link on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Speaking to Corden about their experiences playing the legendary character on Friday, Tennant, who was the Doctor in series two to five, and current Time Lord Whittaker jokingly clashed when the comedian asked them to explain to viewers what Doctor Who is.

“You’re going to get on HBO Max seasons one to 11, start with season 11,” Whittaker began before Tennant interrupted by saying: “I’d go with two. Around about season two is where it really comes alive, I’d say.”

“I think when you introduced us, you gave me top billing,” Whittaker said to Corden. “It didn’t go unnoticed, babe. You said Jodie Whittaker first.”

Tennant quipped back: “I think I got an ‘and’. And that’s sometimes better.”

Corden ended the debate by telling his viewers: “What you’re watching right now is two brilliant actors who have been starved of attention for three months and the slightest glimpse, it’s become about billing and status.”

Both stars laughed as Whittaker joked: “Bitter, bitter, bitter.”

Tennant, who played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor from 2005 until 2010, recently starred in BBC comedy Staged, which delighted fans when they spotted a mini Tardis in the background of one scene.

Whittaker has been portraying the thirteenth Doctor since 2018, with series 13 due to begin filming this autumn. However filming may be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

