When is Bancroft back on TV?

ITV’s murder-mystery is set to return for a second season, after the show’s season finale ended with more questions than answers about the fate of Detective Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft (Broadchurch’s Sarah Parish).

Here’s everything you need to know about Bancroft season two, including cast, trailer, and what happened in season one…

When is Bancroft season two on TV?

CONFIRMED: Bancroft will return on Wednesday 1st January 2020 at 9pm on ITV, with further episodes following on 2nd and 3rd January.

What happened in Bancroft season one?

The show centred around anti-heroine Elizabeth Bancroft, and her past connections to the unresolved 1990 disappearance of a woman called Laura Fraser.

Throughout much of the series, we’d been led to believe that Bancroft had been in love with Laura’s dull husband, Tim, but the series finale dealt the viewer a major twist after it was revealed that Bancroft had been in love with Laura instead. The pair had had a fling before Laura became pregnant and dumped Bancroft — who in turn stabbed her lover in revenge.

Detective Sergeant Katherine Stevens had her suspicions about Bancroft, even sleeping with her son in order to obtain her DNA. However, Bancroft shot her during an armed raid, blaming the murder on a seasoned criminal. But has she got away with it?

Despite a bullet to the head, Stevens is alive and in a coma — while the corrupt Bancroft has been given a promotion for her heroics.

Writer and creator Kate Brooke said: “In Bancroft I wanted to explore a contentious anti-heroine, a woman we love and loathe in equal measure.

“I’m thrilled to be continuing her story. In this new series the repercussions of her past actions will come back to bite her in ways she could never have expected.”

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer for Tall Story Pictures added: “That the audience took to Elizabeth Bancroft in all her terrible, distorted glory in such numbers is fantastic.

“Kate has loads of brilliant twists and turns in store for this new series and I can’t wait to see what Sarah and the cast do with them.”

Who stars in Bancroft season two?

Broadchurch’s Sarah Parish will return in the title role, but it’s not yet known who else from the cast will join her.

Is there a trailer for Bancroft season two?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted.